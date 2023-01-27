Farmington Rec Center offering winter programs and activities

FARMINGTON – Are you looking for some ways to socialize this winter and take care of yourself? The Farmington Recreation Center has several ongoing programs that could be just right for you. Their goal is to assist community members of all ages, emotionally, physically, and mentally in a safe environment. During the winter months it can be difficult to get outside to go for a walk due to ice, or perhaps you would love to exercise but need an affordable place to do so.

Many people do not know about this hidden gem, but below the stage, batting tunnel, and bouldering wall is a fitness area where you can walk on a treadmill, use the elliptical or over 10 pieces of curves equipment, enjoy lifting weights or practice yoga. The curves machines are hydraulic and wonderful for most stages of life, whereas it deals with resistance, and you can go at your own pace. The “Exercise and Weight Room” is FREE to the public and open 9 a.m. -1 p.m. and 2 – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Parents and guardians are welcome to make use of it during a child’s practice when the facility is open in the evenings too. It is hard to find time to take care of yourself so come join the Rec Center! The public are also welcome to come walk around the perimeter of the gym on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m..

Over the past year the Farmington Recreation Center has created programs geared towards age fifty and up. It is important to stay social, and mentally fit, and continue to connect with others. They are offering a “Book Worm Club” Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.. They read out loud, assign weekly reading homework, and then discuss again. This has been a popular group even for “snowbirds” who follow along from miles away.

Three times a month Assistant Director Jennifer Savage instructs “Beginners Art Class” for age fifty and up. we work with different mediums, primarily acrylic, pencil, or watercolor and have been enjoying this step-by-step class where participants learn they are capable artists too. They laugh a lot and make lots of progress at the same time. This class is held three Tuesdays each month at 10 a.m.. Jen feels fortunate to encourage others through art.

Friday is a busy morning at the Farmington Recreation Department. Volunteers Rachel and Glen Miller are helping lead the “Farmington Chess Club” that is open to all ages on Fridays 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.. This club is open to beginners all the way to grandmasters. There is also an age fifty and up “Game Time” from 10 – 11:30 a.m.. If you enjoy Mahjong, Cribbage, Scrabble, or other games, bring a friend, and come play while you enjoy a cup of coffee or tea.

Ben Ladd and Jennifer Savage are directing basketball for second grade through sixth grade, and first grade prep basketball is being directed by Kiely Reynolds and Morgan Towne. There are over one hundred and forty children participating in the basketball program this season. The Recreation Department is also running free After School Hours on Tuesday and Thursdays for second through fifth grade (pre-registration required), and After School Hours, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for sixth grade through twelfth grade. Between these two after school times there are over seventy children who attend.

In recent years there has been a shift for many families to homeschool so, for the second year in a row, the Farmington Recreation Department is running a Homeschool Gym Class on Fridays. Last week forty children attended. They also offer Story, Craft, and Play (S.C.&P.), which is geared towards infants up to PreK. It is a great way for parents or guardians to get out of the house so that they can socialize, share, and build cognitive skills, and gives parents and guardians a chance to connect and support each other.

“We understand that every stage takes a village, and we want to assist the village,” Jennifer Savage said.

In whatever stage of life you are in, the Farmington Recreation Department wants you to know they are here and hope to help. For more information about pickleball, the bouldering wall, or open gym time please call them at 207-778-3464.