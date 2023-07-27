Farmington reopens search for town manager, approves new location for local food pantry

FARMINGTON – The Town of Farmington continues to search for a new town manager after the unexpected departure of former town manager Christian Waller in February. The select board held an executive session during the board meeting Tuesday night to discuss the recruitment process. After the meeting, Interim Town Manager Cornell Knight reported that the finalist candidate “withdrew during negotiations for personal reasons,” and the select board voted to reopen the position. Applications may be found on the Town of Farmington website and are due by Thursday, August 17, 2023.

During the public meeting the board reviewed and signed six municipal quit-claim deeds for tax-acquired properties that were paid off by the owners. They reviewed the other tax-acquired properties and voted to write-off two accounts with remaining balances of less than $150. The board noted that there has been positive action taken on several accounts.

Matt Foster, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, presented several items to the select board for review.

The RSU 9 Food Pantry, which has operated out of the W.G. Mallet School, is seeking a new location. Volunteers approached Foster about using space in the Community Center, and Foster identified a little-used space, formerly a computer lab, that the food pantry could use for the small amount of long-term storage needed. Generally, food items are delivered early in the morning, once a month, and volunteers package them into boxes to distribute to families that same day. Approximately 100 families benefit from this service. Foster said that the downstairs room at the Community Center could be used for a few hours to support the operation.

The board approved the proposal.

Foster also requested that the board allow the department to place any future donations received towards the Dragon’s Nest Skateboard Park directly into the designated reserve account. The board approved the request and asked that lists of donors would be presented at the soonest appropriate board meeting for public recognition.

Work is continuing on the skateboard park. Foster asked to set aside $50,000 of the Bjorn donation towards the park to use as a match for other grants that may require matching funds, and to allocate up to $20,000 of the Bjorn donation towards the process of creating a Comprehensive Parks Master Plan, with feedback from the community. This will help guide projects at the parks in Farmington and support the community’s outdoor recreation.

The board held a public hearing on a new lunch wagon permit for Mama Licha’s Mainely a Taco Truck, operated by Zachary Dalrymple and his mother Lisa Dalrymple. Mama Licha’s will serve up authentic Mexican food on a seasonal basis, and will operate at Tumbledown Brewing and at various events.

The board approved the new permit, with chairman Matt Smith saying, “My only comment is, thank you. I love authentic Mexican food and it’s not anywhere in the Northeast.”

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org