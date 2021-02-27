Farmington resident dies in Saturday fire

FARMINGTON – A Farmington resident died in a structure fire Saturday; the Franklin County Emergency Communications Center received the call on Feb. 27 and departments were dispatched to 160 Clover Mills Road. Responding departments included Farmington Fire Rescue, Farmington Police, Temple, New Sharon, Jay, Wilton, and Strong as well as the North Start Ambulance service.

The Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fatality as the third this week to occur in Maine, following the deaths of two children in the mid-coast area.

There were two people home at the time of the fire, an adult female who was able to safely escape the home, and 75-year-old William Vincent who was reported dead by emergency personnel. The woman was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, though no foul play is suspected according to reports.