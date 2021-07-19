Farmington resident taken into custody after 20-hour standoff

FARMINGTON – A man has been taken into custody after being involved in a standoff with local police for 21 hours.

Farmington police responded to a request for assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 18. Upon arriving at 662 Temple Road they found a man barricaded inside. The man, later determined by police to be Matthew E. Allen, 43 of Farmington, was reportedly uncooperative and in possession of a firearm.

The Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation Team and Tactical Team were called for assistance. The standoff ended at 6:49 a.m. this morning, after Allen surrendered to police.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Allen is being charged with felony Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, as well as Creating a Police Standoff, a misdemeanor.

In addition to FPD, FCSO and MSP, the Maine Warden Service, NorthStar EMS and Farmington and Temple fire departments responded to the incident.