Farmington residents voice concerns over high deer population

FARMINGTON – With concerns over a high deer population in Farmington, residents turned out to the select board meeting Tuesday night to meet with the board and experts from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife on possible solutions.

Sarah Boyden and Keel Kemper, wildlife biologists with MDIFW, along with Kris MacCabe, Scott Thrasher, and Avery Boucher from the Warden Service, were present at the meeting to hear concerns from residents.

Tracy Williams spoke first on behalf of a group of residents that signed a petition to address the issue. She said that they are wondering what can be done to address the high deer population, adding concerns about tick-borne illnesses and other issues that can be associated with a high deer population.

The group had first proposed an ordinance against feeding deer. Representatives from MDIFW informed the group that feeding of deer is illegal from June 1 to the end of muzzle-loading season, typically around December 15. It is illegal to bait or attract deer during that time, even for observation.

Keel Kemper, Regional Biologist for MDIFW, said that he is unaware of any towns in Maine that have an ordinance against feeding deer. An ordinance of that nature would not be enforced by the Warden Service, but by the local police department. However, feeding deer between June 1 and December 15 is an issue that the Warden Service can take action on.

Rachel McClellan is an outspoken advocate for a ban on feeding deer. She shared concerns about tick-borne illnesses, and about chronic wasting disease, which is not in Maine at this time, but is found in other states in the northeast and in Canada. McClellan added that many people feed corn, which is not a quality food source for deer due to their digestive systems.

Other options discussed included an expanded archery season, which would only apply to towns with an ordinance against the discharge of firearms that would prohibit deer hunting with guns. Farmington does not have such an ordinance, so an expanded archery season would not apply.

Hiring a specialist to reduce or eliminate the deer population would be an option, but it would require that the town approve the expense, which Kemper suggested could be problematic.

Hunting with a firearm and during the regular bowhunting season is an option, as long as the regular hunting laws are followed. This includes maintaining distances from residences and obtaining landowner permissions. The hunting handbook can be found at the Farmington Town Office and online at https://www.maine.gov/ifw/hunting-trapping/hunting/laws-rules/index.html

Ultimately, private landowners granting permission for hunters to use their lands seemed to be the best option. Kris MacCabe, who works in landowners relations with the Warden Service, said that more and more land is posted and hunters are looking for places to hunt.

In addition, MDIFW recently changed the rules on antlerless deer permits that allow a hunter to take an antlerless deer and continue hunting for an antlered deer; this expanded the number of deer that can be harvested. Sarah Boyden suggested that the effects of this change should be seen in a couple years.

Police Chief Kenneth Charles shared some concerns about an ordinance that the department would be responsible to enforce, given limitations on staffing.

Selectman Stephan Bunker said that procedurally, if the group wanted to pursue an ordinance against feeding deer, the ordinance would be developed with the code enforcement and planning board, then reviewed by the select board, and put to a town meeting vote.

The group of residents agreed to meet outside the meeting to discuss the possibility of a deer committee that could help the town research the best options and help educate the community about restrictions on feeding deer. The select board asked that the group keep them informed.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org

Editor’s Note: this is the second part of the Farmington Select Board meeting from August 22, 2023.