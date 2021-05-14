Farmington residents voice thoughts and concerns over hiring process of new town manager

FARMINGTON – The Board of Selectmen are on a search for a new Town Manager to replace current manager Richard Davis. Davis will be retiring in August after 20 years of service.

Hired to assist with the search is Peabody Consulting Group. Representative Don Gerrish lead Thursday evening’s public meeting with the purpose of gathering input from town members. Roughly 11 community members attended the meeting to share thoughts and concerns.

Gerrish reported that so far the search, which is being advertised both locally and nationally, has brought in six applicants. The application deadline is May 25. Peabody Consulting is committed to seeing the process through, even if that means reopening the application period, Gerrish said.

Prior to the public meeting, directors from municipal departments were also interviewed for their input on requirements for the new manager.

“This information will begin to paint a picture of what residents are looking for in a candidate,” Gerrish said.

Some of the major desired characteristics highlighted by those in attendance were the ability to listen and respond to local concerns, a willingness to take a stance on issues, and someone with experience in searching for funding.

Many members of the Downtown Association attended and collectively shared their desire to have a new manager who engages with the business community.

“We don’t just want a manager, we need a leader. It’s one thing to put a five-year plan on paper, it’s another thing to execute it,” Downtown Association President Patty Haggan said.

Several members of the audience spoke about the importance of having a visionary, and someone who has a desire to unify the town. An emphasis was placed by several people about that unification being all inclusive, particularly addressing the issue of homelessness in the area.

All of the applications received so far have come from people who do not live in Maine. While this is not uncommon according to Gerrish, many people in the audience stressed the importance of potential candidates truly understanding what it means to live in rural Maine. Currently, the position will not require the chosen candidate to live in Farmington, though Gerrish candidates do know it’s preferred.

The Board of Selectmen act as the official hiring committee for the position, and will vote on their final decision after applications are narrowed down and interviews conducted. Several audience members expressed their desire to be more involved with the hiring, comparing the process to the search that the University of Maine at Farmington recently conducted for a new president. Candidates were given a chance to meet UMF staff members and students during a Q&A.

Gerrish said the Board of Selectmen are not planning on organizing this type of event. Several people said it was concerning that none of the selectmen attended the public meeting, though they were welcome to.

Thoughts and concerns are encouraged and can be addressed either to Don Gerrish by emailing dgerrish@eatonpeabody.com or by contacting any of the selectmen.