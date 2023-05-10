Farmington reviews foreclosed properties, contract for assessing needs

FARMINGTON – In the absence of an assessor and the unsuccessful advertisement of the position, Interim Town Manager Cornell Knight recommended that the town look into contracting with KRT Appraisal, the agency that will be conducting the town’s revaluation.

During the select board meeting Tuesday, May 9, Knight reported that the position of assessor was advertised in local papers, on the Maine Municipal Association website, and in other places online for several weeks, but no applications were received. There are multiple assessor positions open across the state.

Knight recommended that the board allow him to inquire into the possibility of contracting with KRT Appraisal for some immediate needs in the assessing department. The town could put out a request for proposals for the contract, but Knight said that the RFP process would take longer than he would hope for.

The board voted to allow Knight to inquire with KRT and other similar agencies with regards to availability and to bring back any proposals at the next meeting.

Treasurer Tammy Bureau presented the town with information into foreclosed properties. The town has a list of twenty-four accounts with properties that are foreclosed due to non-payment of taxes. Bureau recommended that the town send a final notice to each property, then consider advertising the properties for sale.

Knight reported that one of the property owners had entered into an agreement with the town, and suggested that the town attorney look into that agreement to determine how to handle that account. He also requested that the attorney review the final notice letter before it is sent out.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil inquired about bidding out banking services for the town, a process that has not been done in several years. Knight suggested that the town wait three months until the dust settled with the town manager transition.

Beckie Bowering with Franklin Saving Bank approached the board with a brief statement of interest in submitting a bid when the town does go through the bid process.

The select board approved two separate expenditures from the police department reserve accounts. The first, for $34,428 from the training reserve account, was to compensate the Town of Jay for training costs for Officer Rex Schweighofer. Schweighofer recently transferred from the Jay Police Department to the Farmington Police Department. The Town of Jay paid for his training and certification with the Maine Criminal JUstice Academy, and Farmington reimbursed that expense according to the state pay scale based on years of service. The buyout amount decreases with each year of service until five years, when the buyout expires.

The second expense was for $52,515.80 from the vehicle reserve account for a fully outfitted 2022 Ford Police Interceptor.

The board accepted donations from Northern Lights and Byron Staples for additional banners for the downtown. The banners will match those on Front Street, and will be placed on Broadway and Main Street. Board members Joshua Bell and Byron Staples abstained from the vote to accept the donations.

Bill Halsam with the Farmington Conservation Commission presented a request for the select board to proclaim the third week in May, from May 14 to May 20, as Arbor Week.

Farmington is designated as a Tree City USA, and has been for over 40 years. Farmington supports the Tree City USA title without a full-time arborist or forestry crew; the work is done by the Public Works and Parks departments, and by volunteers.

The board unanimously approved the proclamation.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org