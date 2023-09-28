Farmington Select Board accepts contract for new town manager, votes against National Wildlife Refuge

FARMINGTON – “I would like to introduce Erica LaCroix as our new town manager,” Select Board Chair Matt Smith said during the Tuesday night meeting.

“It’s been a long process for us,” Smith said. “We’re very happy with the results.”

The board voted unanimously to accept the employment agreement between LaCroix and the town. The agreement outlines a three-year term starting December 13, 2023, through December 12, 2026. LaCroix will have a starting base salary of $115,000.

Selectman Stephan Bunker said that the town’s department heads deserved commendation for keeping things running in the absence of a town manager. Bunker said LaCroix is a ‘shining star’ and added that he is thrilled to have her along with them.

LaCroix addressed the board and audience briefly, saying she is very excited to come on board. She is from Mt. Vernon and is therefore familiar with Farmington. She already knows retired town manager Richard Davis, and said Davis reached out to offer any help she may need as she comes into the new role.

“Farmington’s just a really neat town,” LaCroix said.

LaCroix is currently the town manager for the town of Winslow. She will start in Farmington on December 13, although there may be an opportunity for her to start sooner, depending on the situation with the interim manager in her current position.

LaCroix met with the town’s department heads prior to the select board meeting for introductions. She also stayed through the select board meeting to observe part of the town’s operation.

This is the final step in a months-long search after the unexpected departure of town manager Christian Waller in February 2023. The board has conducted multiple rounds of interviews for the position and announced last week that they would be formally voting to accept the employment agreement in the meeting on September 26.

In other business, the board heard from Buzz Davis, chair of the Downtown TIF Committee. Buzz requested that the board fund $13,000 from the TIF for holiday decorations in the downtown. These would be banners, similar to the banners currently on display, with a decorative star and verbiage to encourage local shopping in an effort to promote the downtown businesses during the holiday shopping season. The Public Works Department already has $3,000 budgeted for decorations, Buzz said, and the remaining funds will be funded through the Downtown TIF. The board also approved $10,000 from the TIF for Eaton Peabody to amend the Downtown TIF to include expenses allowed by the state such as trail development. Buzz hopes to have the amended TIF document ready for the annual town meeting in March.

Finally, James Cote and Tom Saviello met with the board to discuss the potential for a National Wildlife Refuge, which has been an item of discussion for many communities through the summer. Cote requested that the Farmington Select Board consider signing a letter to the effect that while they support conservation efforts, they do not support the Refuge proposal and the ‘top down’ approach.

The board voted unanimously to sign the letter, joining several other municipal boards in the area, including Phillips, Avon, Eustis, and Wilton.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org