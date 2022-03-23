Farmington select board accepts grant for patrol cruiser printers

FARMINGTON — During the March 22 select board meeting, there were two public hearings on changes to the marijuana ordinances. One change would allow an exception to the distance requirements between marijuana businesses if the businesses are under the same person or entity, allowing a campus style business. The second would require that, when awarded a marijuana business license by the select board, the recipient must begin business activities within a year or they forfeit the license. There would be an exception if the State was causing a delay in issuing licenses that prohibited business operation, but that would be a case-by-case basis where the select board could allow extra time if necessary. There was minimal discussion from the public or the board and both changes were approved by the select board.

The select board voted to accept an anticipated grant from the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety to use to purchase printers for patrol cruisers. The grant was expected to be $4,200 and if awarded, needed to be committed before the select board would meet again. The select board also approved an expenditure of $4,500 from the Computer Reserve Account at the police department to match the grant and cover other additional costs such as set up.

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety will cover up to $600 towards the cost of printers for cruisers that are regularly used for traffic enforcement. The Bureau does require a 20% matching grant, but the cost of the mounting hardware and having the printers installed means the department is looking at closer to 50 % of the cost. The department requested a little extra than the expected cost in the event that unanticipated costs came up. The printers will be used to print out a traffic citation for the individual being cited, while the citation is submitted electronically to the department and the state, helping reduce the paper trail. In addition, they can be used to print criminal trespass or harassment notices, search warrants, and other documents, without the need for the officer to return to the station.

Public Works Director Phil Hutchins and Farmington Public Library Director Jessica Casey spoke, inviting the board to participate in the Earth Day event on April 22, 2022. The event will be to clean up the town and will include prizes for the most amount of trash cleaned, the most adventurous retrieval, and other categories.

In other business, Pam Poisson invited the board to join members of the community in cleaning up the dog waste from Meetinghouse Park on Wednesday. Furthermore, she proposed purchasing and donating a dog clean-up station for Meetinghouse Park. She was willing to consider up to $400 to purchase two, placing the other at Bjorn Park, if the town would commit to the remaining cost. The units will have bags for collecting waste and receptacles to collect the bags. The town would be expected to empty the receptacles, likely either the Public Works or the Parks and Rec department, which the board felt was fair.

The select board voted to commit up to $100 from the Special Projects fund to make up the remaining cost, and thanked Poisson for her gift.

The mask mandates have been dropped in municipal buildings due to current low levels of COVID-19 transmission rates.

Joshua Bell, who served on the board for nearly a decade, addressed the board, saying this would be his last meeting for a long time. His term is coming to an end and he chose not to run again. He said he has enjoyed his time serving over the last nine years and thanked his fellow board members. He will continue to be a part of the community.

“You’ve made me a better public servant,” Chairman Matt Smith said to Bell, adding, “We haven’t always agreed, but I’ve always respected where you’re coming from.”

Scott Landry, Michael Fogg, and Stephen Bunker shared similar sentiments, and wished Bell well.

The select board and school board elections for Farmington will be held at the Community Center on Monday, March 28, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On the select board, Fogg is running for re-election and Dennis O’Neil is running for Bell’s seat. Alexander Creznic is running for school board as a new candidate.

The select board held an executive session to discuss an individual’s resignation. No action was taken following the session.