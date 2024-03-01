Farmington select board approves polling hours for March 5 election, discusses financing for senior housing project

FARMINGTON – The Farmington select board met on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. As the first order of business, the board approved the polling hours for the municipal election on March 25 for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents of Farmington will vote to fill one three-year school board seat and one three-year select board seat, replace retiring Select Board member Stephen Bunker for the remaining two years of his term, and replace School Board member Alexander Creznic for the remaining year of his term. Voting will take place at the Community Center located at 127 Middle Street. The 5 p.m. poll closure is typical for local elections, to allow for time for the ballots to be counted, but the polls will be opening earlier in the morning this year so that voters can come in prior to working hours.

The board reviewed the ongoing Town Tree Ordinance. The new ordinance will allow Farmington to maintain its status of Tree City USA, which it has had for 48 years running. Bill Haslam, Chairman of the Conservation Commission, presented a new draft of the ordinance to the board. Town Manager Erica LaCroix reported that the code enforcement officers, who were not present at the meeting, had given some notes about tweaking the language.

Haslam and fellow Conversation Commission member Patty Cormier answered questions from the board, providing clarifications on tree ownership and responsibilities. The selectmen expressed their appreciation for the work that has been done on the ordinance and their belief that the ordinance will soon be ready after some minor adjustments.

The board discussed Avesta Housing’s request for a Credit Enhancement Agreement on their affordable senior housing project. The non-profit, which supports over 4,400 residents across all of its properties, is building a 25-unit senior housing complex on Willow Springs Drive in Farmington, called Edgewater Village.

Lauren Turner, Project Manager at Avesta, gave a presentation on the request, explaining that the project will cost approximately $9.2 million total. The funding will come from several avenues, including Maine Housing and a Community Development Block Grant. They are also exploring entering into a Credit Enhancement Agreement under the current Tax Increment Financing Fund, which would help Avesta to fund the project and mutually benefit the town.

“Entering into this would double the tax revenue on that parcel for the town, from what it is now,” Turner explained. The board did not make a decision on this request at the meeting. Avesta will present them with a complete proposal to review prior to a future meeting.