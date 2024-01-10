Farmington select board considers tree ordinance, support for trail bond

FARMINGTON – The Farmington selectboard met on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Police Chief Ken Charles requested that the board allow the department to purchase and install camera upgrades. Chief Charles explained that the system, which was used when they inherited it from Walmart 12 years ago, desperately needs an upgrade. “We’ve been aware of the problem with our security cameras at the police department for a number of years,” he said. “They’re no longer functioning.”

Both the department’s security and interview room cameras are in need of replacement. Chief Charles recalled how the degeneration of the equipment has affected recent investigations: “When we’ve gone back to get footage and recordings, they weren’t there.” He explained that it could become a serious credibility problem for the department.

The board voted in favor of the upgrades in the amount of $35,444.46, using the Police Department’s Personnel Budget carryover.

Bill Haslam and Patty Cormier of the Conservation Commission discussed a town tree ordinance with the board.

Farmington has been designated Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation for 48 years running. This designation involves four qualifications, including a town tree ordinance. The Conservation Commission was recently made aware that although the town mentions trees in their zoning ordinances, they lack the required tree-specific document.

Haslam explained that in order to maintain the town’s status as Tree City, a detailed tree ordinance would need to be put into place, complete with the guidelines for planting, removing, and maintaining trees on public property.

“I believe what is needed is already in town ordinances. It’s just a matter about consolidating into one document,” Cormier said.“It’s pretty darn simple.”

The board gave permission to the Commission to work with code enforcement to come up with a draft to present to the zoning board. “I don’t want to lose the designation and I don’t want to lose the good work we’ve done on the Conservation Commission,” Selectman Stephan Bunker said.

Later, the board received a presentation from Marc Edwards, the Regional Outreach Coordinator of the Natural Resources of Maine. He sought the selectboard’s support for the Maine Trails Bond Initiative.

The bond, managed by the Bureau of Parks and Lands, will be worth $30 million over four years and will be available for trail design, development, building, and maintenance throughout the state. Edwards described it as “a homegrown bill that could benefit not only Franklin County but the entire state.”

He reported that so far around 460 towns, businesses, and organizations have signed a letter that will go to the state legislature as an example of state-wide support for the bond.

Selectman Joshua Bell spoke out in support of the initiative, citing the value of local trails like the Whistle Stop, that are well-used and loved by the public. The board voted to have Town Manager Erica LaCroix sign the letter of support on behalf of Farmington.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org