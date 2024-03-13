Farmington select board discusses length of service program for on-call firefighters

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Select Board met on the evening of Tuesday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. Before entering an Executive Session, the board discussed a few other items of business.

Selectman Stephan Bunker, who joined the meeting via Zoom, brought up the Firefighter Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP). The program rewards pay-per-call firefighters with contributions to a retirement program. The funding comes from the state and, potentially, from the municipality. Farmington still needs to decide if the town will contribute to the program.

Bunker admitted to being in error at the last meeting, when he forgot to raise the issue before the warrant for the town meeting was finalized. “I do not want to lose the opportunity for having this addressed,” Bunker said.

He raised a few possible options for going forward: they could make an amendment to the corresponding warrant article at the town meeting or declare it under the select board’s authority to direct any unexpended funds from salary and wages at the end of the fiscal year to the LOSAP.

His fellow selectmen expressed a few concerns at offering a financial contribution to the program.

“I want to see a policy first,” Chairman Matthew Smith said. “We can always go back and reward the people that need to be rewarded. I’m really hesitant to put a number on it right now.”

Selectman Josh Bell questioned why the town would contribute by committing to this program and potentially creating a liability for themselves instead of simply increasing the wages of these part-time employees. “I’m not in favor of a local contribution at this time, and I would be more in favor if they need to get compensated differently and we could increase their dollar amount,” he said.

Town Manager Erica LaCroix clarified that the town would have no continued obligation to their contribution. “It’s kind of completely at your discretion,” she said, addressing the board. She explained that the state’s contribution is mandated, but the local funding can be withdrawn at any time. Every town creates their own policy as to how and when they distribute funds. LaCroix would work with Farmington Fire Chief Timothy D. Hardy to create a policy.

She pointed out that the upside of this program is that it would ensure these jobs, which are heavily relied on by the town, will remain attractive. “It really just depends on how you want to reward that portion of the workforce or incentivize that portion of the workforce to stay,” she said.

Bunker reported that “over the last ten years we’ve lost almost 50 percent of the less than full time firefighters around the state.” He thanked the board for their comments and advisements, stating that many of their concerns had simple solutions that could have been addressed simply if he had brought the issue up sooner.

The board took no action on Bunker’s proposal at the meeting, but will continue to discuss the potential policy.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org