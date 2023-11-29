Farmington select board schedules special town meeting for ordinance changes

FARMINGTON – On Tuesday evening, the Select Board held a public hearing regarding the proposed changes to the Solar Energy Systems Performance Standards zoning ordinance. The Zoning and Planning Boards had both approved the changes prior to the hearing. One of the major changes discussed was the proposed new requirement for solar panel arrays and modules to be set back 200 feet from property boundaries, rather than the previous 75 feet.

Selectman Joshua Bell suggested an adjustment to the current pay structure, requiring higher fees. Others expressed their hesitation to do so. The board made the decision to make this a future agenda item to discuss at a later meeting.

The board reviewed a warrant for an upcoming Special Town Meeting for the public to vote on a number of proposed ordinance changes, including the changes to the zoning ordinance. Selectman Dennis O’Neil moved to sign the warrant with a small spelling correction. The board passed the motion unanimously, scheduling the meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. in the downstairs of the Community Center.

The board heard from Phil Hutchins, Public Works Director, in regards to the 2024 Paving and Reclamation Program. Hutchins’ recommendation was to Maine-ly Paving Services LLC from Canaan, stating that the company has met the bid criteria and been responsive.

“The MDOT has had great luck with Maine-ly on previous, similar sized projects,” he told the board. They have not yet worked in Farmington, but Hutchins reported that the town has successfully worked with Maine-ly’s owner, Jamie Ward, as a project manager with other companies. “He’ll bend over backwards for us,” Hutchins said.

Selectman Bell made a motion to approve the bid from Maine-ly Paving Services at $859,490.76. The motion passed unanimously.

