Farmington Selectboard approves hire of new town manager

FARMINGTON – The Board of Selectmen approved a three-year contract for the incoming town manager at Tuesday night’s meeting, finalizing the hiring process; Christian Waller will begin the new position on Aug. 23.

Waller was chosen out of a pool of 14 applicants according to board chair Matthew Smith. After several rounds of interviews, the board unanimously agreed that Waller was the top choice.

Though Waller will be relocating with his family from Indiana, he is no stranger to Farmington. Waller’s parents moved to the area 25 years ago and he’s paid them a visit nearly every year, sometimes for weeks at a time. He also lived in Maine for five years prior to moving to the midwest.

“I’m originally from Massachusetts, but I’m a Mainer in my soul,” Waller said.

Waller grew up on Martha’s Vineyard, the same place where Farmington’s founding father originated from. He even has a love for Moxie soda, and would return home after each visit with caseloads in the trunk of his car.

“If I had to choose a favorite Gifford’s flavor…grape-nuts…followed closely by almond joy.”

Waller said he’s looking forward to spending more time with family. He, his wife, and the younger of their six children will begin relocating next month.

He currently works as Director of Policy at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, and has been with the department in various roles for nearly 12 years. Waller received his Master of Public Administration degree from the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University in Indianapolis and worked in finance before getting involved with local government.

Waller said he’s looking forward to helping the community move forward, and working with the Board of Selectmen to provide the necessary information and managerial skills to address local needs.

“…and to do so in an effective way, not just fiscally, but socially,” Waller said. “It’s a blessing to live in a country where we can elect our officials.”

Connecting with community members is something that Waller said he’s looking forward to, and hearing the concerns regarding local youth and homelessness as well as others. After watching the live streamed meeting with Peabody Consulting Group, Waller said he believes that what people want most is someone who is humane and capable.

“I believe I am both of those things. Humbly so,” he said. “Having familiarity with the community for the last 25 years is a good foundation, but I’m looking forward to building on that.”