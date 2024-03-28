Farmington selectboard enter into engineering agreement for Community Center roof project

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Select Board met on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. The first order of business was to elect officers for the upcoming year. Joshua Bell was elected as Chairman, Matthew Smith as Vice-Chairman, and Dennis O’Neil as Secretary.

Bell thanked Smith for his service as chairman and welcomed Richard ‘Dick’ Morton to the board. Morton was elected at the Farmington Town Meeting on March 25. In his Letter to the Editor announcing his candidacy, he cited his love for Farmington and wish to preserve the town’s character as his fuel for serving on the board.

Director of Parks and Recreation Matthew Foster approached the board with Thad Gabryszewski, Principal Structural Engineer and Vice President of Lincoln/Haney Engineering, to continue discussions on the Community Center roof project.

Foster described the original project, which was to remove the existing roof and install a new roof, complete with a ceiling, lighting, and insulation.

He suggested that they consider addressing the building’s ongoing issues with its heating system, brickwork, and chimney as part of this project. These problems will need addressing in the next few years and the town could save money by combining the projects.

“I think we could accomplish pretty much all of our problems—the significant ones, anyway,“ Foster said, estimating a $1.2 million project cost. He said this estimate was confirmed by the contractors he has consulted with.

“It’s always cheaper to do it all at once if you can come up with the money, and the longer we wait it’s not going to get any cheaper,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix, considering increases in labor costs and high material costs.

Gabryszewski suggested using a construction management approach, which would involve a contractor working alongside the design team to develop a solution. Gabryszewski’s firm could work alongside a contractor on the roof project and work to minimize costs for the town.

“In my experience on genuine projects that were actually built—not just theoretical stuff—the construction management model results in a better product, better budgets,” Gabryszewski said.“Because the contractor has skin in the game, they have little excuse for why things didn’t go right.”

Foster endorsed the method as a way to be cost effective while still maintaining structural integrity, underlining that he believes it is time to move forward with the project: “I really don’t feel comfortable with the position that I’m in as director of Parks & Rec, trying to make sure that the snow load is of appropriate weight for our roof.”

“It genuinely is a grave situation,” Gabryszewski agreed.

Selectman O’Neil made a motion to enter into a construction service and engineering agreement to cover the costs of updating the Community Center. The board voted unanimously to move forward.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org