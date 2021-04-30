Farmington Selectboard sends ordinance change proposals to a vote

FARMINGTON – On Tuesday night the Farmington selectboard gathered to elect the vice chair and secretary of the board.

Stephen M. Bunker was unanimously reelected as Vice Chair and Michael Fogg was also unanimously elected as secretary.

The board voted to add a new section to the current Adult Use and Medical Marijuana Stores, Cultivation Facilities, Manufacturing Facilities, and Testing Facilities ordinance. The new section adds more specific rules regarding license and fee payments and consequences for not paying fees in a timely manner. Marijuana businesses may face license suspension or revocation for unpaid fees, at least until the fees are paid in full.

A 25 unit housing facility designed for people aged 62 in the planning stages currently but faces some zoning issues.

Wellhead protection ordinance currently prevents construction of parking lots and multifamily facilities in Zone one. Norm Chamberlain of Welsh Engineering has had the zoning board review the amendment and the zoning board approves of the change.

“The ordinance currently says that multi family uses are not allowed in that zone area and parking lots. We’re unable to locate here, but it’s really the only location that’s suitable,” said Chamberlain.

The board voted to approve the ammendended Wellhead Protection ordinance which will be voted on alongside the ammendended Marijuana ordinance on May 25.

The board also approved the expenditure $6642 from the Police Computer Equipment reserve account for a new digital system that will be used to enforce parking regulations. Community members have expressed concerns over the chalking of car tires.

The new equipment will come from United Public Safety and will utilize a digital system that can take photographs of a car tire and keep track if it’s moved or not and then issue parking tickets that can be paid electronically.

The board also awarded the 2021-2023 Street Striping and Crosswalk Painting bid to the sole bidder, Lucas Striping. The yearly cost will be $24,965.32 which is $1965.32 over budget, but that cost will remain the same for next three years.