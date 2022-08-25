Farmington Selectmen approve added police coverage for Farmington Fair week

FARMINGTON — With the Farmington Fair coming up in a few weeks, the select board authorized Police Chief Ken Charles to enter into an agreement with the Franklin County Agricultural Society to provide policing services throughout the week of the fair.

At this time Charles is anticipating $13,464.68 for 273 hours of coverage, which is about 40 hours less than previous years; he thought that was a nod to the increased wages put in place this year. He does not believe it will impact the services provided to the public.

The final payment will be determined at the time of billing.

In addition, the fair provides an opportunity for Farmington’s newer officers to interact with members of the public they may not see on a regular basis. The increased visibility and engagement is a good thing for the department.

The Farmington Police Department will swear in additional officers from other agencies for the week to ensure coverage. Charles reported that almost all the shifts have been filled already. He also said they are selective about the officers brought in, as they will represent the Farmington Police Department through the week.

The board voted unanimously to approve the agreement.

With that being the only discussion item on the August 23 agenda, the meeting adjourned after approximately five minutes.