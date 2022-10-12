Farmington special town meeting to decide on new fire truck, land purchase

FARMINGTON – Tuesday night the select board approved the warrant articles for a special town meeting to be held October 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Center, and set the date for a public hearing on one of the articles.

The items on the warrant include a request to appropriate up to $850,000 from the unassigned fund balance or other financing options to purchase a new fire truck, which will replace Engine Two. Engine Two is currently three years past due for a replacement; a different truck required replacement early due to the frame failing, so Engine Two was kept in service beyond the expected 25 year life span of the truck. While it continues to function, repairs are needed more frequently, resulting in increased costs to the town.

At this time Farmington Fire Chief Tim Hardy expects 16 to 18 months before the new truck would be delivered, requiring that Engine Two continue in service for that time. In addition, a price increase of six percent (approximately $51,000) is expected in November, so Hardy would like to appropriate funds and order the new truck before that price increase.

The select board decided against using fire department equipment reserve funds during their meeting Tuesday, October 11. This will allow the department to maintain their reserve fund balance to cover the cost of replacing a pickup truck and keep funds in that account towards the next piece of equipment due for replacement, which would be the Tower. The unassigned fund balance would remain ‘healthy’ if the town approved the purchase, Town Manager Christian Waller said.

The voters will also make a decision on appropriating funds for a land purchase of approximately 22 acres adjacent to the Public Works lot. The funds, not to exceed $50,000, would come from a reserve account in the Public Works budget. This would allow the department more space to store equipment, materials, and supplies, allowing the town to benefit from bulk purchasing discounts on some materials. It would also meet the need for future expansion at the Public Works department.

The final item on the warrant is a proposal to add a definition, Table of Uses list, and performance standard for ‘Homeless Shelter’ to the zoning ordinances for the town. The zoning board has worked with a group of stakeholders to develop these documents; Paul Mills, chair of the zoning board, reported that the board and the stakeholders reached a complete consensus on the documents.

A public hearing is required prior to a vote on the ordinances, and it was uncertain whether the presentation during the selectboard meeting would suffice. The board agreed to schedule a public hearing, on Monday, October 24, at 6:30 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room at the municipal building.

The special town meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 25, at 7 p.m. at the Community Center. Copies of the warrant and the proposed changes to the zoning ordinances will be available at the municipal building.