Farmington to upgrade Philbrick Park to multi-use Little League and softball field

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Select Board met on the evening of Tuesday, April 9. The three selectmen present—Matthew Smith, Dennis O’Neil, and Chairman Joshua Bell—voted to appoint new selectmen Richard Morton to the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments. He will replace Stephan Bunker as the elected official from Farmington, if his schedule permits. Town Manager Erica LaCroix will fill the other required seat.

The board also accepted Morton’s resignation from the Board of Appeals, because he is now a selectman and cannot serve on the two boards simultaneously.

Director of Parks and Recreation Matthew Foster was approached last year by a group of people involved with local softball, who expressed to him the need for a municipally-owned softball field. Local youth softball teams have struggled to find a field, often having to go out of town. The softball fields in town are owned by the University of Maine Farmington and Mt. Blue High School and Middle School; the priority use of these fields goes to the school teams.

Foster shared that there have also been some equality issues brought up about the town only owning and maintaining baseball fields and not providing any softball opportunities for local youth.

“I was really expecting to get some pushback from the baseball community, because it might take a little bit of time and space away from them, but they were extremely supportive,” Foster shared. “A lot of them have sons that play baseball and daughters that play softball.”

Foster proposed converting Philbrick Park, located on Farmington Falls Road, into a multi-use Little League and softball field. It needs a lot of maintenance already, making it the perfect field to invest in.

He shared that the Recreation committee voted in favor of designating $10,000 to the project from Judith Bjorn’s donation to the town. “I think it’s in line with what Judith Bjorn really wants for our community, when she gave us this donation,” he said.

The selectmen agreed that there is a need in the town for a softball field and unanimously passed a motion to authorize the use of the funds for this project.

