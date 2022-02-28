Farmington town meeting rescheduled to May

FARMINGTON — Selectmen voted unanimously to postpone the town meeting from April 25 to May 9. During the special meeting on Thursday, the board discussed their plan to approve the warrant articles. They determined to postpone that approval to allow time to meet in executive session and further discuss the proposed pay increases.

The total wage increase for all the departments within the town totals $422,967, which is less than half of the overall increase in budgets.

There was a larger than average community turnout to the board meeting, and members of the public asked for an explanation about the proposed 24.6 percent budget increase.

Board Vice Chair Stephan Bunker offered four components that he felt factored into the budget increase.

In the past, the board has traditionally made a cost-of-living adjustment in employee salaries. However, that was not enough to maintain a fair pay rate for town employees.

The compensation packages the town of Farmington offered were “sadly out of sync” in comparison with other towns, Bunker said. He felt that the board should have been more diligent with employee pay increases, and acknowledged that he had been on the board for long enough so the problem was partly of his own making.

The town regularly loses employees to other departments or municipalities. Bunker said he wishes them well and does not want to hold them back from their personal goals, but it does present challenges to the town.

To help address this issue the board has made significant changes to the pay packages for employees.

The community center roof is another issue that Bunker felt contributed to the budget. On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the board voted to reserve American Rescue Plan Act funds for the community center roof, so funds may not need to be incorporated into the 2022 budget.

Bunker said that they added increased funds to the road maintenance account to further attempt to catch up on road repairs. One of the most frequent community complaints is the conditions of the roads.

Finally, Bunker said that the fire department needs an unexpected engine replacement. They typically replace apparatus on a 25-year cycle, however one of their engines had to be retired from service 10 years early, and they have another engine that is past the 25-year life span as well and needs to be replaced.

“The only saving grace on this is the added anticipated revenues,” Bunker said with regards to the budget.

Despite the budget increases, the mil rate is not expected to increase significantly, Selectman Scott Landry said, adding that he felt the town is in a good financial position.

“I think it’s very clear that no matter what we do, we’re not going to have a 5-0 vote. We’re not all going to agree on this,” Board Chairman Matt Smith said, adding that they could argue about it, but he felt no one would change their minds. He wanted to approve the budget and send it to the residents for their vote.

Selectman Joshua Bell expressed concerns about the increases in the budget. He felt that the board had not properly voted on the budget or reviewed the increases sufficiently, and wanted an opportunity to review the departments and personnel pay packages.

“I’m not saying somebody doesn’t deserve pay, because everybody deserves a living, you know, good wage where they can put food on the table, pay their bills and have a little extra money in their pocket,” Bell said. He wanted to explore the possibility of spreading the pay increases over a few years, as suggested by community member John Moore, to lessen the significant increases and still compensate employees.

After more than an hour of discussion, the board voted to postpone their vote on the warrant articles for two weeks. They will meet in executive session to discuss the pay increases on Wednesday, March 2. They anticipate voting on the warrant articles on March 8 in their next regularly scheduled board meeting. However, because of the timing of these additional meetings, they needed to reschedule the annual town meeting as well.