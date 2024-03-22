Farmington town report dedicated to Jeff Wright

FARMINGTON – “Every community values people who have a genuine desire to help others move forward and get things done in a kind, open and energetic way. Jeffrey Wright is one of them.” The 2023 town report for Farmington is dedicated to Jeff Wright, a long-standing member of the Franklin County community. The dedication was announced in a surprise gathering last week.

The dedication reads as follows:

When Jeff’s father retired from the U. S. Air Force in 1966, he moved the family to New Sharon. Before that, his parents and five siblings spent many happy years visiting his grandparents in Stratton, Maine. Jeff worked several summers at Day’s Store in Belgrade, and he graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1969. He then went to the University of Maine at Orono (UMO) where he received an B.S. and majored in Animal and Veterinary Science, which is where he met and later married his zoology lab partner, Cindy Hazelton in 1972. Through the ROTC program there, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Jeff and Cindy raised two boys, Justin and Jason, who had many adventures at his numerous postings in the States and overseas. During his 25-year career, the last five were spent as Professor of Military Science at UMO, where he taught ROTC cadets the importance of family, and service to their country and communities.

“Jeff mentored many young men and women, preparing them to enter the career he truly loved,” Cindy said.

Through hard work and perseverance, he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Jeff and Cindy returned to Farmington in 1998, where he worked at the Farmington Farmers Union and then at Northern Lights, “retiring” a second time in 2013.

Jeff has long been an active and tireless volunteer. He is superintendent of the Starbird Building at the Farmington Fairgrounds and is on the Board of the Franklin County Agricultural Society, making sure vendors are happy, checking in on booth renters, and seeing that the building is in tip-top shape. As a result of his oversight, there is a waiting list for booth rentals, which are a major source of revenue for the non-profit organization.

“Jeff sees way beyond what is expected of someone. He is very organized, manages people well and is a great guy. Everything he does, he does full-on,” said one fellow volunteer. “There are always a few key people in an organization who get things done no matter how difficult it might be.”

As a member of the Farmington Historical Society, Jeff volunteered to manage the old North Church building on High Street that is rented out to groups for events. “Jeff takes personal ownership for managing the building with an eye on detail and upkeep,” said a co-worker. He also oversees the group’s huge annual summer yard sale and stepped up to help the society’s major holiday wreath sale. “He is extremely valuable to us and to the community,” said one society member. “And on top of it all, he has a wonderful sense of humor.”

Jeff is a funeral attendant, and serves on the Farmington Planning Board, the Farmington Farmers Union board of directors, and the Nordica Museum Board. He is a Civil War enthusiast, sketches airplanes, raises chickens, honeybees, and turkeys, loves gardening, working on old cars, and fixes whatever needs fixing.

As a member of the Farmington Lions Club, Jeff has mentored students at the Mt. Blue High School and Maine Lions’ sponsored speaking competitions and is involved in other club events and programs. “Jeff is a take-charge kind of guy with a gentle touch,” said a fellow Lions member.

Congratulations to Jeff Wright for this recognition.