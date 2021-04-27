Farmington voters approve recommended budget

FARMINGTON – A total of 279 ballots were turned in for the annual Town Meeting referendum vote this year. That number included absentee ballots as well as in-person ones that were cast yesterday at the Community Center.

The requested budget of $6.8 million was passed, representing an increase of roughly 12 percent from the current fiscal year. Despite an increase, taxpayers will likely not see an increase this year due to the town’s significant Unassigned Fund which has a balance of roughly $3 million.

Gloria McGraw was elected to the Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors, taking the seat with 130 votes as opposed to her contender, Brandon Reed who received 125 votes. Incumbent Wayne Kinney was reelected to the board as well for a two-year term. Current Board of Selectmen Chair, Matthew Smith, was reelected, unopposed, to another three-year term.

Article 27 asked voters to urge official to enact cash-back carbon pricing. The initiative was put on the ballot by a group of local advocates and was passed 201-75.

Voters have once again decided to formally request that County Commissioners reverse their decision to cut local social service agency funding. The article passed 227-45.