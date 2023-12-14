Farmington voters approve town ordinance amendments

FARMINGTON – A special town meeting was held on Tuesday evening to decide on several proposed amendments to town ordinances. The select board meeting and special town meeting were held at the Community Center at 7 p.m., and Paul Mills was elected to serve as moderator for the town meeting.

Among the six proposed amendments up for vote were two amendments to incorporate revisions to Land Use Articles 5 and 10 per state planning and land use regulation for affordable housing. Another amendment, to the Solar Energy Systems Performance Standards Zoning Ordinance, was reviewed in the Nov. 28 select board meeting.

All of the amendments passed without issue.

In the select meeting, the board welcomed new Town Manager Erica LaCroix, who has officially begun her new position.

Police Chief Kenneth Charles planned to be present at the meeting to accept a donation to the police department, but he was unable to attend the meeting. In his absence Vice Chairman Stephan Bunker, who made the donation, was able to fill the rest of the board in. Bunker is donating a Safe Pace Evolution 15 Traffic Alert Sign. The sign is worth more than $3,000.

“It’s got a lot of internal statistical capabilities,” Bunker said. “It can keep track of the number of vehicles, number of average speeds and things like that.”

The board officially gave permission to Chief Charles to accept this donation and thanked Bunker for his generous donation.

Andre Cormier, Executive Director of Mt. Blue TV (MBTV), reviewed the yearly report and financials with the board. He explained how this year has been focused on growing the station, which has involved starting internship programs. MBTV has also continued their effort to highlight the work of local nonprofits, offer municipal coverage, and be available to local businesses. This year specifically, they have begun an effort to archive their past content, in conjunction with the Historical Society, along with the continuous effort to share what’s happening in the community currently.

Cormier shared that recent reflections have marked an increase in numbers from last year. The station has counted over 12,000 unique viewers and has covered over 300 events this year.

They discussed adding a select board member to the MBTV board, which has been typical in the past. Selectman Joshua Bell volunteered for the position.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org