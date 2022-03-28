Farmington voters elect town officials, school board member

FARMINGTON – Results from the municipal and school board elections were announced late Monday evening; two seats were being filled on the Board of Selectmen and one on the RSU 9 Board of Directors.

Byron Staples was elected to the board with 160 votes and despite announcing that he would not be running for another term, Selectman Joshua Bell took the second seat with 159 write-in votes. Dennis O’Neil received 112 votes and incumbent Michael Fogg received 96.

Alexander Creznic was elected with 195 votes to serve on the RSU 9 Board of Directors; write-ins Janice David and Carolyn Boulay received 60 and 29 votes, respectively.

The annual town meeting will take place on May 9 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Mt. Blue Gymnasium, 129 Seaman Road.