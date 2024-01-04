Farmington Walgreens temporary pharmacy opening as store continues flood recovery

FARMINGTON – Customers of the Walgreens pharmacy in Farmington, Maine can resume their regularly scheduled pharmacy usage Friday, January 5. While the building itself is not ready to reopen after the December 18 flood, the company has placed a temporary pharmacy trailer in the parking lot in front of the store.

The trailer includes a ramp to provide full accessibility, and will be staffed by the same pharmacy staff that was already in the Walgreens pharmacy before the flooding damage. All pharmacy services will be available, including immunizations, and existing patients will not need to do anything differently than they would in the store’s pharmacy.

District Manager Josh Moody says he and the store’s immediate management were eager to at least get something temporary up, lest customers be without means of medical care for too long. “Not only has our client and our patient base been really great, but our employees have been really understanding the whole time,” Moody said.

Many employees have been taking shifts at stores in locations such as Livermore Falls and Rumford, with some going as far as Lewiston, according to Moody. With the trailer opening, pharmacy employees will be back to work in Farmington, and they are looking at the possibility of some front-end employees being able to help, though each employee’s situation is different and will be taken on a case-by-case basis, said Moody.

The pharmacy, along with the rest of the store and immediate surrounding businesses, has been closed since the flood, which caused property damage throughout the state. Local damage included flooding that cut off travel through the downtown Farmington area throughout the evening of the 18th and continuing through much of the 19th, including the stretch of Main Street in front of Walgreens. The floodwater, of course, did not confine itself to cutting off streets. The buildings of that area were flooded to varying degrees, with the Walgreens pharmacy itself having at least 4 feet of water in some places.

Though most roads throughout Farmington were opened within a day or two, with the exception of the temporary bridge in Farmington Falls which is still closed until further notice, the affected buildings are taking much longer to repair. That is why Walgreens has established this temporary pharmacy until their regular indoor and drive-thru pharmacy can be reopened, in a tentatively projected 4-6 weeks.

The temporary pharmacy will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.