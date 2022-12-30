Farmington welcomes new assessor, town clerk

FARMINGTON – During Tuesday’s meeting, the select board confirmed the hiring of the new assessor and the new town clerk and human resources director.

Allison ‘Alli’ Brochu started on December 12 as the town’s assessor. Brochu comes from the town of Waterville with ten years of experience. She still lives in Waterville.

Board Chair Matt Smith noted he had already had the opportunity to stop in and talk with Brochu, and welcomed her to the town.

Selectman Stephan Bunker asked if Brochu has experience in revaluation as the town will be working on their own revaluation in the near future.

“I cut my teeth on reval,” Brochu said, noting that when she began in Waterville she worked on the revaluation there.

Waterville uses a different software program for assessing, so Brochu is learning how to use Trio, the program Farmington uses.

Susan Murphy was introduced as the new town clerk and HR director. Murphy lives in Vienna.

Murphy’s career in municipal government began in Massachusetts. She has previous municipal experience in human resources and with ‘town clerk like duties’ such as compiling annual town reports, tracking liquor license renewals, and keeping records for boards and committees. She worked as an executive assistant for a police chief and served as the parking clerk, gaining customer service experience in that role. More recently she moved to Maine and worked for the Maine Municipal Association and for the State of Maine in human resources for the Department of Labor and the Maine State Police.

She has some experience as an election worker, and will be overlapping with the interim town clerk, Twila Lycette.

“If I don’t know how to do something I will find out how to do it,” Murphy said. She is looking forward to learning the full range of town clerk responsibilities.

The board confirmed both hires and appointments for the new personnel.

As a formality, the select board held a public hearing on the addition of a Definition Table of Uses line item and performance standards for ‘homeless shelter’ in the zoning ordinance. There have been no changes since the issue was removed from the warrant on a procedural issue at the special town meeting in October.

The board also voted to put the proposed change on the warrant article for the annual town meeting, pending approval from the planning board. The planning board is expected to hold a public hearing on the proposed changes to the ordinance in their January meeting. It was noted that the town will be reviewing other ordinances to clear up the procedural issue that was presented in October regarding the public hearings.

Two requests for purchases, both using year-end surplus funds in the police department budget, were approved. Due vacant positions, the police department budget is expected to have approximately $250,000 left over at the end of the year.

The first purchase, totaling $43,836, was to purchase thirteen tasers and enter into a five year contract for supplies and warranties with the manufacturer. These will replace six units that are past the recommended replacement date and four that are halfway through the recommended lifespan. There was an option to pay the sum in smaller pieces each year but after discussion the board agreed to use the surplus funds to pay the full sum now.

In a similar situation, two new cruisers will need to be outfitted with radar units and other units are in need of replacement due to age or malfunction. Stalker, the company that the department currently uses, offered a sale to buy five for the price of four. The total would be $12,622.50.

While Taser has an exclusive product and a bid or quote process was not necessary, there are other manufacturers for the radar units. Selectman Josh Bell asked if other bids had been requested for the radar purchase, per the purchasing policy for purchases over $10,000. Additional bids had not been obtained. The sale was expected to end at the end of the year and the select board voted, 3 to 1, to purchase the radar units.

Phil Hutchins, Public Works director, shared an update on the 325 Farmington Falls project. This was a joint project with the Maine Department of Transportation and involved fixing certain parts of the High Street and Route 2 intersection to address drainage issues. Part of the project was also a ‘good faith’ effort following the LEAP explosion. It was originally started as part of the embankment on Route 2 was failing.

There are only a couple steps left to finish up the project in 2023.