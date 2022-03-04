Farmington woman pleads guilty to trafficking in crack cocaine

FARMINGTON – A local woman pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs, specifically cocaine base, in Franklin County court last week, receiving a suspended sentence.

Rebecca Haines, 42 of Farmington, pleaded guilty to unlawful trafficking in a scheduled drug, a Class B felony, as part of an arranged plea. Haines was arrested in April 2020 following a tip into illegal drug sales being conducted out of an apartment on the Fairbanks Road.

According to the affidavit, Farmington police received information that Haines was weighing drugs in the driveway and exchanging money with people in 2020. After acquiring a search warrant, police waited for a vehicle to leave the address on April 16, 2020 and stopped it on the Fairbanks Road. Haines, who was in the front passenger seat, was discovered to have a white pill bottle in her pocket containing white powder and several baggies.

Officers also searched the residence and discovered scales, baggies – including one with more white powder inside – as well as glass smoking devices to smoke crack cocaine. The powder later tested presumptively positive as crack cocaine and Haines reportedly admitted to an officer that she had sold the powder from her vehicle in Farmington.

Haines pleaded guilty to Class B unlawful trafficking, while a charge of aggravated trafficking, a Class A felony, was dismissed.

The arranged plea includes a four-year prison sentence, entirely suspended and followed by one year of probation. Conditions of Haines’ release include no use or possession of illegal drugs and to complete substance abuse counseling. She was also assessed a $400 fine.