FAST recognized for spirit, sportsmanship and camaraderie

FARMINGTON – Titcomb Mountain hosted Day 2 of the Maine Junior Ski League State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 19 by holding the Classic Nordic races and Giant Slalom Alpine races. Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, the Freestyle Nordic and Slalom Alpine races took place at Lost Valley in Auburn.

The local home team, FAST (Farmington Area Ski Team team), consists of athletes from the local school district, but also includes kids from Monmouth, Skowhegan, Messalonskee and Jay. As a community-based program, it provides the opportunity for any fourth through eighth grader who wants to race that chance.

The Girls FAST team took the title for the best Overall performance in all four combined events: Freestyle, Slalom, Classic and Giant Slalom. The boys Overall placed second for combined events.

8th grade Nordic skier, Molly Patterson won the Girls Classic Race at Titcomb Mountain, helping the FAST Girls team capture second place, while 8th grader, Luke Doscinski also placed first in the Boys Race leading the FAST Boys team to a first place finish in the Classic Race.

The Boys Nordic team placed first in the combined scoring of both Classic and Freestyle. They were first in the Classic race and tied for second in the Freestyle race. The Girls Nordic team placed second in the combined scoring, with a second place finish in both the Classic and Freestyle Races.

The Girls Alpine team placed sixth in the League for Slalom and fifth for Giant Slalom with an Overall fourth place for the combined score. The Boys placed fifth in Slalom and second in Giant Slalom for a third place Overall Combined score.

FAST was also the recipient of this year’s Greg Waite Award. The Greg Waite Cup recognizes a Maine Junior Ski League team with: Spirit – a special attitude, lively, vigor of character; Sportsmanship – fairness, courteous relations, and good losers and/or graceful winners; and Camaraderie – friendship and goodwill between competitors. The cup is awarded annually by a vote of all teams, alpine and nordic.

Greg Waite was an outstanding coach who passed on suddenly at too young an age, but made a lasting impression in the arena of youth skiing in western Maine.

Further details including a list of participants and results can be found at mainejrski.com.