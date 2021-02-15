Fatal crash on Franklin Road

JAY – A man was found dead at a crash scene Sunday after officers responded to a call of “erratic driving”.

On Feb. 14, around 11 p.m., officers were alerted to a vehicle that was reportedly going fast and operating erratically heading south on Route 133/Franklin Road from Farmington. The 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee was found shortly after just north of Lomie Rivers Road. Officer Rex Schweighofer discovered the vehicle, as well as 24-year-old Eban Johnston of Jay who died from the crash. Johnston reportedly went off the road while taking a slight turn, struck a tree and rolled over.

The Jay Police Department was assisted by Wilton Police Department, Livermore Falls Police Department, Maine State Police, Auburn Police Department, Androscoggin County Sheriffs Department, Jay Fire Department and NorthStar Ambulance.