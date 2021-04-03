Fatal fire in Rangeley

RANGELEY – An adult female was found dead at her residence Friday afternoon after a fire swept through her home according to information from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, April 2, area fire departments received a report of a fire on Cross Street. Rangeley, Eustis, Phillips and Strong departments responded and found what is believed to be the body of 86-year-old Angelina Cerminara inside the home. Investigators from the State Fire Marshall’s office reported that no foul play is suspected.

Cerminara lived alone at the 43 Cross Street home. An autopsy will be performed today by the Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm identity.