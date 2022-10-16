Feathers and Foliage

2 mins read

A sparrow makes a visit to the bird feeder. Dennis York
The full moon with all it’s craters. Dennis York
The moon setting over maple trees. Dennis York
Caterpillars come in a large variety of shapes and colors. Dennis York
With it’s eyes near the top of it’s head and an extra long beak, a woodcock is a strange bird. Dennis York
A big doe shows off her new winter coat. Dennis York
A coyote is on the hunt. Dennis York
White-crowned Sparrow, Foothills Land Conservancy Land, Wilton, ME (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Palm Warbler, Foothills Land Conservancy Land, Wilton, ME (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Merlin, Foothills Land Conservancy Land, Wilton, ME (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Bald Eagle, Foothills Land Conservancy Land, Wilton, ME (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Yellow-rumped Warbler, Foothills Land Conservancy Land, Wilton, ME (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Lincoln’s Sparrow, Foothills Land Conservancy Land, Wilton, ME (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Even after Friday’s storm, there was still color at Clearwater Lake (Photo by Don Waterhouse)
Foliage covers the side of Day Mountain (Photo by Don Waterhouse)
Fall colors and Katahdin combine under clear and sunny conditions (Photo by Don Waterhouse)
