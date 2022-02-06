Features February brings more snow by Administrator February 6, 2022 2 mins read The late afternoon sun lights up a long icicle on my barn in Farmington. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) The early morning sun peaks through a heavy snow laden lilac in Farmington. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) The powdered sugar scenery invites me to go snowshoeing. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) The heavy snow, clinging to a thin twig, makes it bend down and touch the snow below. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) Snowshoeing through the woods in Farmington, I walk under the trees and get to see the snow-laden branches from the underside. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) Deer track in Farmington. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) A black-capped chickadee perched in spruce. (Photo by Laura Ganz) A pair of eagles on the ice in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) An eagle looks for any fish left on the ice. (Photo by Dennis York) Deer and a cabin in the winter woods. (Photo by Dennis York) A deer keeps an eye on the growing snow. (Photo by Dennis York) Sunset at suppertime in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ