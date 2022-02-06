February brings more snow

The late afternoon sun lights up a long icicle on my barn in Farmington. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
The early morning sun peaks through a heavy snow laden lilac in Farmington. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
The powdered sugar scenery invites me to go snowshoeing. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
The heavy snow, clinging to a thin twig, makes it bend down and touch the snow below. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
Snowshoeing through the woods in Farmington, I walk under the trees and get to see the snow-laden branches from the underside. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
Deer track in Farmington. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
A black-capped chickadee perched in spruce. (Photo by Laura Ganz)
A pair of eagles on the ice in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
An eagle looks for any fish left on the ice. (Photo by Dennis York)
Deer and a cabin in the winter woods. (Photo by Dennis York)
A deer keeps an eye on the growing snow. (Photo by Dennis York)
Sunset at suppertime in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
