Fiddlehead Festival offers new and expanded program for April 29

FARMINGTON – This year’s Fiddlehead Festival, hosted by the University of Maine at Farmington on April 29, is coming back stronger than ever with both new and improved events. This year festival attendees can look forward to extra special educational offerings, a must-see music lineup, and kids activities throughout the day.

The festival’s rich educational offerings of “Tent Talks” will enjoy a new level of support this year through a sponsorship by the Greater Franklin Food Council. The GFFC has lent its expertise and resources to promotion and support of the talks because, according to director Erica Emery, “we feel they are a great opportunity for festival-goers to connect even more directly to the food opportunities of our region.” The line-up of informative and entertaining talks on local food themes ranges from the literal start to finish of local foods. The talk line-up is as follows: Wild Mushroom Foraging with Cynthia Stancioff (10:15), Fermentation of All Kinds with Kate Wallace (11:15), Fiddlehead Foraging with Dave Fuller (12:15), Bread-making with Paul Stancioff (1:15), and Plant-based Soil Fertility with Will Bonsall (2:15).

Music at this year’s Fiddlehead Festival will be playing all day, from 10:15am to 3:00pm. The program is diverse and energetic with local favorites and new sounds alike. Come and enjoy Invite the Wild, Sagittarius Rising, Johnboy Nemo, the Well Belly Dancers, and so much more!

For the younger festival attendees, the kids area has received a big boost this year. There will be cute animals from the Martin Woods Farm Petting Zoo, a vegetable parade (11 a.m. and 1 p.m., bring your own costume), cooking with solar ovens, stomp rockets and more. These activities will run throughout the day.

As with the Fiddlehead Festival itself, all events and activities are free and open to the public. Festival attendees are encouraged to arrive early to experience opening remarks at 10:00 by Amy Fisher from the Maine Farmland Trust.

For more information and schedules visit the Fiddlehead Festival webpage at www.umf.maine.edu/sustainability/maine-fiddlehead-festival/