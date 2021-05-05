Fiddleheads and Wild Leeks: A time for moderation

Written by University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s David Fuller

FARMINGTON – This is the time of year when thoughts turn to the first edible wild plants, typically fiddleheads and wild leeks, otherwise known as ramps. Ostrich fern fiddleheads have been a popular food in Maine for hundreds if not thousands of years, beginning with the four Wabanaki Tribes who live in Maine. Due to their popularity, both fiddleheads and wild leeks face harvest pressure that can result in the death of the plants.

Ostrich ferns grow from a crown that produces anywhere from two to a dozen fiddleheads that, left unpicked, will grow into graceful fronds up to five feet in height. It is these fronds that make food for the next year’s fronds that are already forming in the base of the plant. A four-year study done by UMaine Extension shows that plants whose fiddleheads were harvested entirely in a one-time picking suffered 50 percent death after three years of similar picking. Those plants in the study that had only half of their fiddleheads picked survived, but had declining number as compared to those plants that had no fiddleheads harvested. The study shows that harvesting fewer than half of the fiddleheads from a plant appears to be sustainable. Plants with fewer than three fiddleheads or plants that have very small fiddleheads are also best left unpicked as are those plants that have already been harvested in the current year.

Wild leeks, a member of the onion family which have emerged now, are typically dug up entirely which kills the plant. Wild leeks are slow-growing and take seven years to produce seeds. Wild leeks are uncommon in Maine are not widely distributed and often form only small colonies. It’s recommended to pass on harvesting such colonies. Occasionally there are very large patches of wild leeks. Harvest recommendations from such patches is to harvest one leaf from a mature, three-leaf plant and not dig the whole plant or harvest from one or two-leaved plants.

For more information on the fiddlehead research study: Journal of the NACAA: Effects of Long-Term Fiddlehead Harvest on Ostrich Fern, Matteuccia struthiopteris