‘Field of Remembrance’ flags placed in Kingfield

KINGFIELD – Despite the rain, a number of community members turned out for the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 31. The service is held annually by the American Legion Post 61 at the town memorial on Depot Street. After last year’s service, which was held privately and livestreamed due to the pandemic, it was a relief for many to see familiar faces.

This year, the Post 61 Auxiliary offered to place flags at the memorial for a $5 donation; 83 remembrance flags were placed prior to the service, which began at 9 a.m.

The flags are labelled with names of loved ones.

A misty rain persisted throughout the ceremony, turning heavier for the last few minutes.

The ceremony included a prayer from Post Chaplain Fulton Ryan, the Pledge of Allegiance, a presentation of the Table for One in memory of prisoners of war and those missing in action; a recitation by Meldon Gilmore of the poem “Freedom is Not Free,” the National Anthem sung by Christie King; and a 21-gun salute.

The first volley of the 21-gun salute was dedicated to Mauno Kankainen, who passed away in September of 2020. Kankainen served in the Navy and was a longtime member of Post 61.

Following the salute, the ceremony concluded with Post Commander Terrance Wyman thanking Donald Tranten for providing the flowers at the memorial, and Bob Tripi for maintaining the lawn.