Fire destroys Temple Road garage

WILTON – A fire that destroyed an attached garage is under investigation according to Farmington Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Tim Hardy.

Firefighters responded to a call from 132 Temple Road around 7 p.m. on the evening of Sept. 1. Along with Farmington, departments from Chesterville, Wilton, Jay and Temple assisted at the scene, while Strong and New Sharon covered stations. The fire took roughly 30 minutes to extinguish, Hardy said, and the scene was cleared around 8:30 p.m.

Nobody was injured, though the garage was a total loss and the siding of the house sustained damage. The structure was insured.