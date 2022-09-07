Fire in Strong considered accidental

STRONG — A structure fire Tuesday morning on Porter Lake was considered ‘accidental’, Strong Fire Chief Duayne Boyd said.

Strong Fire and mutual aid partners were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, to a reported second story structure fire at a residence on Isle View Lane, a private road on Porter Lake.

The fire started upstairs in a bed, Boyd said. When first responders arrived, the homeowner was using a garden hose to contain the fire and had it ‘fairly well knocked down.’ Some interior work was required for suppression, but Boyd said it wasn’t too bad.

There was smoke and water damage to the residence. Boyd was unsure if the first floor remained habitable or not.

The fire marshal’s office determined the fire was accidental in nature.

An estimated half-dozen fire departments responded with about fifteen firefighters, although some left to respond to a reported structure fire in Wilton around 8:15 a.m.

Strong Fire cleared the scene around 10:30 a.m.