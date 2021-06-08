Firefighters battle forest fires amid high temps

EUSTIS – The week began on a hot note for fire departments in Northern Franklin County.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, June 7, Eustis Fire responded to a call in Coplin Plantation for stumps smoldering; on arrival they found that the wind was fanning up flames, with the fire starting to spread into the woods. The Maine Forest Service responded and Rangeley Fire was called for additional manpower and water. Despite the hot weather and temperatures close to ninety degrees, the fire was safely knocked down.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Kingfield Fire responded to a remote call on the side of Ira Mountain at the scene of a logging operation, according to Fire Chief Fred Nichols.

The fire was initially reported by an individual flying an airplane over the area; with the help of the pilot and community members, the department was able to local the fire. Because of the remote location, some of the crews had to hike a half mile in with their full gear and water packs.

Mutual aid partners from New Portland Fire and Strong Fire responded, and the Maine Forest Service assisted with a helicopter, performing multiple water drops on the fire. In addition, several locals assisted with support and transportation for the firefighters.

Forest fighting operations continued Tuesday as lingering hot spots required attention.