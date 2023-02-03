First stage of Walton’s Mill Park Project completed

FARMINGTON – Construction for the Walton’s Mill Park Project was set down for the winter and will resume in Spring 2023. Over the course of last year, the dam has been removed, the historic overlook was stabilized with a new reinforced concrete wall and custom safety railings, and the new washroom and pavilion structure along with new utilities including water, sewer, stormwater, and electric have all been successfully installed. The new granite stairs to the stream were also completed.

The park is now overwintered with the new bathroom and parking lot closed except for emergency access only. Since the trees and shrubs are not planted yet, the ground in the park is laid with thick hay for over winter protection until the plantings are installed in the spring. In the Spring, there will be plantings of 30 trees and over 1,000 shrubs and perennials.

The construction crews will re-mobilize to the park in May 2023. The work to be completed next year includes finishing the entry area with a new granite entrance sign and for the parking, surface paving and guardrails. The work will also include installation of the interpretive wooden kiosks with signage, six picnic tables under the pavilion, walking trail lighting, and a cedar wood custom façade around bathroom and pavilion. The historic overlook will also be finished with wooden decking and the waterwheel stabilized for preservation. The creative play space that is planned next to the pavilion includes a sensory garden, living huts, and log bridges will also be constructed in 2023. H.E. Callahan expects the work to be fully completed by July 14, 2023. The park will be fully landscaped prior to the official re-opening.

A public dedication ceremony will be held once the remaining construction is completed.

To view the progress of the dam removal and construction along the overlook, click this link of time lapse photos. The website was updated throughout the progress of construction.

In 2018, voters in the Town of Farmington approved the plans for the dam removal and park improvement work in partnership with Atlantic Salmon Federation. The replacement of two road-stream crossings along Clover Mill Road were also part of the overall proposal and those projects were completed over the last two years. Overall, the investment of over $3.2 million dollars will revitalize the park for the Farmington community and reconnect over 50 miles of stream habitat to restore the natural ecology of Temple Stream for the benefit of numerous native fish and wildlife species, including Atlantic salmon and brook trout.

The contract for construction of the Walton’s Mill Park Project was awarded to H.E. Callahan, an Auburn-based firm, along with subcontracts to E.L. Vining, Adrenaline Electric, and Lakeside Landscape. The lead project engineer is Acadia Civil Works, and the lead landscape architect is David Maynes Studios. Technical design expertise and consulting is also provided by Northeast Archaeology Research Center, Wright-Pierce, Casco Bay Engineering, Trillium Engineering Group, and Field Geology Services. The construction and design team are all based in Maine.

The many project partners include the Town of Farmington, Atlantic Salmon Federation, NOAA Restoration Center, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Maine Department of Marine Resources, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Farmington Water Department, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund. Funding support has also been provided by the Maine Natural Resources Conservation Program, Trout & Salmon Foundation, Cascade Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, and several other private foundations.