Fit Girls changes course, holds first 5K since pandemic

WILTON – For the first time since 2019, Fit Girls gathered on the Whistlestop Trail to run together and race against their peers. For many, it was their first time accomplishing such a feat. As for so many programs, COVID-19 changed the way Fit Girls operated, forcing volunteer coaches and program director Deb Aseltine to offer at-home options. With an emphasis on promoting literacy and positive self-esteem, the program has been encouraging 4th and 5th grade girls to establish healthy habits for the last 12 years. The coaches, nearly all volunteers, hold a passion for creating an environment of safety where girls can build strong friendships, Aseltine said.

At the end of the six-week, confidence-building program, girls are encouraged to run a 5K. Last weekend was the first race that has been held since COVID-19, and was a huge success in Asletine’s opinion. More than 40 girls participated in the programming which was held at three different schools in the Regional School Unit 9 district.

“There is a great need for consistent afterschool programs that offer opportunities to learn a life-long skill like running and develop self- esteem with the goal of having fun,” Aseltine said.

At the 5K, former coaches and former Fit Girls, who are now in high school, helped support the girls. At the end of the program, the girls were encouraged to share their thoughts.

“I learned that friendships start here,” wrote one girl.

“I learned that being determined is strong,” wrote another.

“Running, reading, and caring is what Fit Girls is all about,” Aseltine said.

Fit Girls will begin open registration for their fall program on August 1 on their website at :www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org Fit Girls is truly grateful for the support they receive to continue to keep this program a zero cost program for the girls to participate. For more information about the program, please visit the website.