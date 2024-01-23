Fit Girls receive Stephen & Tabitha King grant for Fit Girls Cares project

WILTON – Fit Girls are delighted to announce they have received a grant from the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation to help support the Fit Girls Cares project in connection with their tailored outdoor focus. This project develops the caring component of the Fit Girls program.

Fit Girls of Wilton Maine is a Franklin County grown nonprofit with a mission to promote healthy bodies, healthy minds, and healthy hearts through running, reading, and caring. For the Fit Girls Cares project, the girls will plant pollinator friendly, low-maintenance, bulbs and perennials at Academy Hill School and Cascade Brook School, the two elementary schools that Fit Girls operate from. Fit Girls Cares will provide both experiential learning and community service for the Fit Girls participants.

Executive Director, Karli Erickson, said, “The goal through the service project is to work together to make a positive difference, a more beautiful world, and connect the message of taking care of ourselves, each other, and the earth. It can also teach kids, who are at a particularly susceptible age, the joy of giving–for themselves, their peers, and their community at large.”

At least fifty 4th and 5th grade girls will perform the project during the Fit Girls season. Fit Girls hopes to include a multi-generational component where community members are invited to participate/observe the project. Members from Wilton’s Tyngtown Club and Mt. Blue Area Garden Club will be invited to join in. The Fit Girls Cares project ties in with the organizations’ adapted vision to focus on time spent moving outside and appreciating the natural world. On an intangible level, every student, parent, administrator, teacher, school support staff, and community member who drives by the elementary schools will be touched by the Fit Girls Care’s project.

Fit Girls is offered to students and their families at no cost. This is made possible thanks to a grant from the Onion Foundation and donations from their sponsors. This year Fit Girls is grateful to Bangor Savings Bank, Franklin Savings Bank, E.L. Vining & Son, Jocko Fuel, Kyes Insurance, Tyngtown Club of Wilton, Wilton Lions Club, and individual donations from generous community members. All donations can be made to Fit Girls PO Box 493 Wilton, Maine 04294 or online at fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org. Fit Girls would also like to thank their volunteer coaches.