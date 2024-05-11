Foot and Paddle: Cranberry Ledges

Cranberry Ledges, as a hiking destination, could well be described as “hidden in plain sight”.

Located at the west end of the Bigelow Range, the ledges are a series of fir-dotted rock outcrops hikers pass while making their way to 3194’ Cranberry Peak, 1.3 miles beyond. Long views extend to the west, northwest, and north, including Sugarloaf, Spaulding Mountain, Mt. Abraham (Abram), and Saddleback – all Four Thousand Footers.

I yearn to hike the high country, now well into spring. The daylight hours lengthen, returning warmth and seasonal rain draw down the snow pack, hardwoods are budding, and wildlife is on the move. Except, of course, that the process of spring thaw proceeds on its own timetable in mountain country. Although much of Western Maine now appears free of snow, and ice-out on ponds and lakes proceeds at a rapid pace, winter conditions persist on high elevation trails and even on low elevation approach trails that have become hard-packed by the passage of winter hikers.

Cranberry Ledges comes to mind as a good choice for a spring hike – with good views and the opportunity to assess high country conditions. I call a hiking friend, and we make plans for the trek, mindful to pack crampons, bring extra clothing layers, and include ample food and water to manage the nutritional demands of the day.

The Bigelow Range Trail

The hike to the Ledges is via the Bigelow Range Trail. The trailhead stands nearly on the town line between Coplin Plantation and the part of Eustis that comprises Stratton Village. The trailhead is at the end of 0.5 mile Currie Street, beside the Coplin Town Office and east across Maine Highway 27 from Fotters Field, the local athletic field. There was a time when a prominent hiking trail sign stood at this road intersection, guiding hikers to turn here, but that sign is no longer present. The Coplin Town Office is a good locator. Find that, and Currie Street is adjacent.

The drive from Southern Franklin County to Coplin shows roadside woods as nearly snow free. It is on Currie Street itself, which becomes a dirt road after 100 feet, that extended snow patches first appear. Ours is the first vehicle of the day. The trailhead has a signboard display that includes a map of the Bigelow Preserve. We have maps with us, as I always do, but I take a photo of the signboard map as well.

Wherever I hike I like to have a map, no matter how familiar I am with the terrain. Many times, I have encountered hikers who do not know their location, have no map, and cannot access an on-line map. I offer my assistance and often give them one of my maps for their safe-keeping.

Off we go – on trail in the new season. A sign indicates 2.9 miles to Cranberry Peak, and 4.6 miles to an intersection with the Appalachian Trail well to the east. I know the Ledges to be 1.6 miles from our starting point.

On Trail

The Bigelow Range Trail is marked by blue paint blazes. I watch closely for these markers, as the first half-mile of trail is fairly snow-free, but well-covered with leaf litter. I must look closely to discern the pathway. Bright sun pours through the spare hardwood canopy, the rock maples, yellow birch, and white birch budding, but many days away from leafing out. Here and there, red maples display the scarlet flowers that give this hardwood tree its name. That is good news for the first pollinators – such as wild bees – for which these flowers of the red maple are the very first of the spring season.

A discovery! A 20-foot high dead popple – our local term for aspen – leans at an angle, torn apart, no bark, the trunk in tatters, wood debris scattered in a great circle around its base. No other tree in sight – red maple, fir, spruce, white birch, among them – shows similar destruction. What is happening here?

This tearing apart of a dead tree is likely the work of a pileated woodpecker, attacking the soft, rotten, core, searching for insects. Largest of the woodpeckers found in Western Maine, the pileated has a sharp, elongated beak, which it uses to tear deeply into dead trees. Their work is usually distinguished by an oval hole they cut to reach the core. Once that is accomplished, they may attack the entire tree, from a foot or two off the ground, to 10-15 feet above. Sure enough, I spot high on the chipped and torn trunk, that distinctive oval.

The bird itself is nowhere to be seen – perhaps having flown off until we intruders have passed. The cycle of life: the dead tree provides food for insects, which serve as good for the woodpecker, which breaks down the tree, dropping detritus which falls to the forest floor to become part of the soil which will nurture new forest growth. Sure enough, a bit farther along the trail, I come to a two-foot diameter mature popple, perhaps 60 feet high, its deeply-furrowed bark aglow in the morning light – and thin, young popple, three to four feet high.

We come upon great hemlock approaching two feet in diameter. Old high pine, usually crotched, and thereby saved from the axe or saw, have populated the forest floor with young pines from one foot to six feet in height. Balsam fir and red spruce are here in good numbers, and we spot white cedar as much as eighteen inches in diameter. Good trail for tree identification. In a few moments we step over one of many seasonal run-off streams, trickling, gurgling, and reminding us that snow surely persists above.

Chickadees twitter and sing. Blue jays protest. A raven flies high above us. Spring birds return daily back on low elevation. They are taking their time to resettle the snow-laden hillside we now pass. We hold silence to listen for wildlife, and scan trailside snow and mud for animal tracks.

The cycle of thaw and freeze renders little that is discernible in terms of animal tracks. We pass through a bouldered area where glacial erratic rocks dot the forest floor. Atop one, a young spruce, two inches thick grows out of an emerald collection of moss, duff, and wind-deposited soil. Another boulder top shows evidence of a red squirrel lunch spot – scatterings of spruce cone leavings, a squirrel midden. Mid-trail puddles, and thin run-off streams, wear lace ice that formed during freezing conditions of the previous night. The ice will surely have melted when we pass by on our return. In one thin pool, a scant flow of water pulses under the thin layer with a whisper.

Panberry Creek and a Steepening Pathway

The grade steepens as we pass the last water likely to be year-round in flow, curiously named “Panberry Creek”, complete with a wooden sign. I have heard a back story about this play on words. Supposedly a volunteer trail maintainer decided to have a bit of fun by so-naming this dependable brook partway up the slopes to Cranberry Peak.

The trail makes a 90-degree turn here, immediately reaching a Trail Register of the Maine Appalachian Trail Club, whose volunteers clear this and other Maine trails that connect to the Appalachian Trail (AT), and the AT itself. The register box has been newly stocked with cards to fill out, which we do. It is helpful to know how many people use a trail, and what observations of wildlife and trail conditions a hiker may offer. Also, in case of an emergency, rescuers can benefit from knowing who has passed this way.

Ice appears in the pathway, in and amongst the snow. For a short distance we are able to kick steps in the snow and avoid the ice, but this becomes difficult as the trail becomes steeper. We stop to attach our crampons, take a water and food break, and proceed upward. Even with the crampons I take care about foot placement, wanting neither to slip nor to catch a point on an underlying root. I use trekking poles, as I do on all hikes, which offer me multiple contact points on both ascent and descent.

To the north, through gaps in the hardwoods I see the dark blue of the southwest cove of Flagstaff Lake. More great hemlock tower over the trail, their rough, reddish bark aglow in the ever-higher sun. An immense quiet prevails, broken only by the blowings of a northwest wind.

The sky above is the brightest of blues – dramatic. “What blue would you call that particular blue?” I ask my buddy. We banter many a hue – “electric” “blue flame”, among others, settle on “cobalt”. It is its own Western Maine Mountains blue, whatever we term it, and we walk beneath it.

A few scrambles up icy stretches, and hardened snow, and we pass a side trail to a lookout point that lies north (left) of the main trail. I have visited that spot on previous hikes, and opt to continue upwards, as the going is slow, and I want to conserve our time should we need it at the end of the day’s hike. That lookout offers a peek in the direction of Sugarloaf and the Crocker Range, and is worth a visit.

Foot of the Ledges and “Arnold’s Well”

We reach the foot of Cranberry Ledges at the site of what has been dubbed “Arnold’s Well”, marked by a sign. The well is simply a cleft in the rocks that drops down six feet or more, collecting snow and meltwater. Here ice persists well into summer. The name derives from the 1775 Benedict Arnold expedition to attack Quebec City, an attempt to defeat the British there as tensions rose that led to the American Revolution.

The expedition passed north of the Bigelow Range, along the Dead River, and is worth a read. I have chased down many a book on the subject, and even come across the published journal of one of the officers. However, there is no evidence I am aware of that this well along the trail was ever a water source for Arnold’s troops. It is not a potable drinking water source. Now it is a curiosity – and evidence that in the inner recesses of this high ground, sub-freezing temperatures may be the norm for much of the year.

Steeper yet, is the ascent, over alternating stretches of bare rock and ice-covered trail. We break out of the woods to the first open ledges. A chilling wind buffets us from out of the northwest. We search for a sweet spot where the scatterings of fir provide a barrier to the wind, yet we may still enjoy the long views westward and northward.

Finding such a spot, for sitting, I place a square of closed-cell pad on a section of ledging. I pull a down jacket from my pack, add a neck gaiter and wool hat, and tuck in to a lunch of hot soup and tea – with quite the picture window.

Before us, extending westward is the broad sweep of the valley floor, through which flows in our direction, the South Branch of the Dead River, whose headwaters lie in the surrounding foothills and high peaks. The highest mountains of Western Maine rise to the west and southwest, snow still atop their heights. To the northwest, East Kennebago Mountain, a long, saddled, multi-peaked range, marks the north edge of this great valley. The valley view is a stunning green and gray, its otherwise muted colors of early spring bright in the morning sun.

Straight on rises lone 2848’ Quill Hill, diminutive when compared to peaks a thousand feet or more higher, on either side of the valley, but distinctive as the only major outcrop rising from the valley floor. Quill appears outsized, an optical illusion on this dazzling light day. Although primarily a destination for motorized visitors, Quill is open to hikers. The auto road to the top is closed from late fall to mid spring, making that an optimal period for well-equipped hikers. I hope to take that off-season hike someday.

Far, far to the west, peaks rise that intrigue us, test our geographic knowledge. Old Speck and the Baldpates, along the edge of Grafton Notch, are visible. Far and faint, on the very horizon stands a snow-topped peak, possibly the snow of ski trails. It is well beyond the Maine-New Hampshire border. Could that be Jay Peak in Vermont? Jay is one hundred miles distant, and is at the same latitude as Stratton – the 45th. On this clearest of days, perhaps so.

The View North

As I swing my look towards the northwest, I pick out Boundary Mountain (Pic Frontiere) on the border between Maine and Quebec, just a step onto the Maine side. That peak is just shy of 4000’. I hiked to the summit in the previous summer, and enjoyed a striking view southward towards our Maine mountains. The remote, trail-less mountains of northern Franklin and Oxford Counties are in that direction, too: Whitecap, Kennebago Divide, and Snow Mountain-Cupsuptic, among them. These are sub-4000’ in elevation, but not by much. They are among the 100 highest peaks in New England, and attract bushwhacking hikers from all over the world who seek to reach the top of every one of these peaks.

Through a gap in the firs that offer us protection from the buffeting north wind, I spot the near-perfect cone of Snow Mountain – Chain of Ponds. This former fire watch peak rises on land of the Penobscot Nation, and offers superb views into Quebec, and east towards the Jackman region. Cranberry Ledges is serving us well as a look out point.

The Great Valley of the Dead River, South Branch

My attention returns back to the broad valley of the South Branch of the Dead River, a sweeping view, with no human-made structure in sight, not a cloud in the richly blue sky, and not a sound save that of the rising and falling wind, shaking the high firs, drawing down to a whisper, blowing up to a rush and roar, settling once more. Both of us, my hiking companion and I, have hiked in the high desert country of the West. We speak of similarities between the high desert stark beauty, and what we behold this day – big sky; a vast, unbroken, landscape; and not a single building in sight.

Homeward

Fed, watered, entertained by the view, we pack up, and start the trek down. We know from previous hikes to Cranberry Peak, that much of the remaining mile or so to the summit, over the Bigelow range Trail, is an icy, bouldered route, much of it shaded from the sun. A few scrambles and boulder maneuvers would be necessary to make a way. I have summitted Cranberry on many a day, in all seasons, and will again. Cranberry Ledges has made for a fine destination. No need to push on in uncertain trail conditions.

My crampons are an asset on the icy descent. We pick our way down, minding each foot placement, and make steady progress. I watch the play of the afternoon sun on the snowpack, and its glow on the furrowed hemlock and great pine. We keep silence, alert for bird calls, the slight chance of sighting a coyote, a porcupine, or who knows what. The ice rings on the morning puddles and lace on the edges of small run-off streams have melted.

The waters tumble, race with a new urgency, sing a new song.

Tomorrow morning there will be new patterns to surprise the next day’s hikers – if there be any at all in this quiet point in the year. We arrive at the trailhead in mid-afternoon after five and one half hours on trail – a good amount of that spent lingering on Cranberry Ledges. Our itinerary has been a down-sized hike, one that fits the trail conditions, but still a good workout.

It has been another good day in the Western Mountains of Maine. Find your spring spot for hiking, prepare for a variety of trail conditions, and discover the abundant signs of spring!

I hope to see you on trail.

Doug Dunlap

Note: For information on Quill Hill hiking: Quill Hill: 207-474-6759; Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce: 207-864-5571.

Text and photos copyright 2024

Doug Dunlap