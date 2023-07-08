Foot and Paddle: Return to Perham Stream for “Opening Day”

Opening day? No, and yes. This is not a fly-fishing article, and the calendar does nor register April 1. But I have made my way to Perham Stream, on a rain-washed day, for festivities to mark the official opening of the Perham Stream Trail in East Madrid, now under the new ownership and management of Franklin County’s High Peaks Alliance. After five generations of ownership by the Carson Hinckley family, this rolling field and forest land, bordered by raucous Perham Stream, and criss-crossed by a 2.5-mile walking trail system, is to be open to public access in perpetuity.

Also known as the Perham Stream Birding Trail, the trail system has been a labor-of-love project for the Hinckley family. Over the years they have marked the pathways, mowed fields, clipped brush, removed blowdowns, and established a trailhead kiosk offering free trail maps, a register to record bird sightings, and ample parking. I have hiked here in spring, summer, and fall, and snowshoed and skied the trail system in winter. The trails are also open to mountain biking. All this access is available every day of the year, and – given that this is a prime Dark Sky site for viewing the night sky – it is open 24 hours a day.

Tucked into an intervale at the base of the multiple peaks of the Mt. Abraham Range (Mt. Abram to us locals) to the east, and the Saddleback Range to the north, the trails offer exceptional views of both. The 80-acre parcel holds remarkable habitat variety: meadows, stream-side, hardwood and coniferous forest, and foothills; making it an intriguing location for birds, Maine’s four-footed wildlife – and people. The Perham Stream Settlement farm that once operated here sustained the logging crews who worked the nearby slopes, and sent timber to market over the narrow gauge rail system that extended to the nearby settlement of Barnjum via the Perham Stream Spur. The Hinckley farm barn, directly across the East Madrid Road from the trailhead, is home to the Perham Stream Settlement Museum, where tools, machinery, and artifacts of many kinds provide evidence of life here in those earlier days.

Early Arrival

Eager to hike the trail system early in the day, when birds are most active, and their calls echo across the landscape, I pull in to the trailhead parking area at 7:00 a.m., two hours before the official events of the day are to begin. Rain falls steadily. Nearby Perham Stream, typically a soft rush when the calendar turns to summer, roars like the locomotives that once labored loads of logs out of this high country. Canyon.

Snow-melt is long-gone, and spring run-off is now a memory, but continuous rainfall over a period of weeks has filled every river, brook, rivulet, and wet draw, to overflow mightily. Here, where I stand at the trailhead for the Perham Stream Trail, in a remote intervale known for its compelling solitude, abiding quiet, and simple beauty, this filled-to-overflowing, noisy watercourse is nearly stealing the show.

I wear rain gear, with “water-tolerant” hiking shoes. A waterproof day pack with my standard kit – water, home-baked power muffins, compass, whistle, map, first-aid supplies, a knife, notepad, included – completes my gear. Water-tolerant is a term of my invention. What I wear this day will keep my feet from getting soaked, but I have yet to find trail footwear that truly keeps the moisture out. Accordingly, in my truck I carry a spare pair of hiking shoes, and a change of wool socks. At this hour, mine is the only vehicle at the trailhead.

Let’s Hike!

At the trailhead, I sign the register and pick up a map, I set out on the perimeter route, hiking clockwise, Perham Stream to my left (south). Later, following the festivities, I will cover the same ground again, only this time, moving counter-clockwise, enjoying the company of others, learning ever more about the Perham Stream Settlement.

The route, as is the case for much of the trail system, follows old farm lanes, or works a way along meadow edges. I step into a sound chamber of roaring waters and calling birds, my footfalls soft on the damp, grassy lane that leads toward the stream from the trail head. Trailside growth glistens in the fresh rain – all manner of ferns, bunchberry plants displaying their white berries, rock moss and sphagnum moss. The trail parallels the wild waters, which boil, pitch, foam, race in muscular courses between boulders. The old farm lane ends, and I continue on a 100-yard section of the route that resembles a typical Maine hiking trail. Here I negotiate a few roots and rocks, a step over a low log, avoiding as I might the deeper puddles and the thicker mud. Nothing here I cannot manage, by taking my time.

After coming so close to the stream edge that I could step into it if I wished – but I do not have that wish today – the pathway swings uphill to reach another old farm lane ascending steadily to an open meadow. Here I have a look at the lower slopes of the Saddleback Range under the clouds, and hug the left (south) side of the meadow to continue in the direction of Cow Point. I pass a patch of reindeer lichen, then another, the pale, sage-colored, miniature antlers standing out against nearby glistening, green grasses.

On the far side of the meadow, a flock of turkeys graze, their dark shapes bobbing as they work the growth for insect. A head comes up, peers in my direction; joined by others. They take notice of me, want nothing to do with me, and quickly depart. Another old lane brings me to the western-most field, and the short and obvious spur lane to the point itself.

Cow Point derives its name from a time when farmers raised beef cattle in Perham Stream Settlement, and drove cattle intended for market down this slope to the railroad below. The view on a clear day is toward the Jackson Mountains north of Weld. Today, I have a good look at a massive white pine spared the axe because it has a bit of a crook. How big was that pine when those cattle lumbered – or stampeded – by?

I continue clockwise on the loop, reach a 0.2 mile spur lane to the Saddleback Range lookout, and hike that. The lookout stands at the edge of a drop-off down into the valley of Orbeton Stream. I identify peak by peak among the clouds as best I can, given that the heights are hidden in rain clouds: Saddleback, The Horn, Saddleback Junior, and, closer, Potato Hill. Returning to the main trail, I resume the loop hike, now on a lane through a mixed growth forest: rock maple, white birch, beech, occasional fir and spruce, among others.

Soon I reach the small cemetery for the Perham Stream Settlement. I stop here to examine the headstones. The stones of Thomas Pickard and Sarah Pickard, husband and wife, stand side by side. A veteran’s flag marks the site. Was Thomas a boy soldier during the American revolution – or did he engage in the War of 1812? If so, Sarah managed the farm in his absence, presumably, maintaining the home and means of livelihood that would sustain them both upon his return. Whatever the answers, the couple called the Perham Stream Settlement home, had a life here, raised a family, looked out at the same mountains that I do on this very morning.

Completing the Perimeter Loop

The last section of my perimeter hike brings me to the site of the former East Madrid post office, a small grassy spot, stones marking the foundation, evidence of a small cellar; an old well nearby. Beyond, to the East, rises Mt. Abraham, essentially the same now as when this post office was a busy place, linking the people of Perham Stream to the world. To return to the trailhead, I step out onto the graveled East Madrid Road, and walk one hundred yards to the trailhead, where I started.

I arrive as a crowd of 20 people gathers for the Opening Day event. Carson Hinkley, steps away from the crowd in my direction to greet me as I walk in. He has greeted me on most of my outings here – year-round. One winter day, when temperatures were in the single digits, I came here for a snowshoe hike. Carson left the warmth of his home across the road, to greet me, despite the cold. He is an undaunted host, who clearly loves to welcome visitors to Perham Stream.

Opening Day Festivities

I return to the trailhead as the Opening Ceremonies begin. Brent West, Executive Director of the Alliance, speaks to a gathering of 20 people – most of these Franklin County residents. They have gathered this day come this day to hear the story of the settlement and the trail system, and recognize the Hinckley family. The Alliance is an organization formed by Franklin County residents, dedicated to maintaining public access of many kinds to pristine landscapes in our unique region of Maine. Brent emphasizes the point that the Alliance works with a range of outdoor users – hikers; those who travel by snowshoe or on skis in winter; mountain bikers; those who enjoy fishing or hunting; those who travel by snowmobile or ATV; birders; wildlife photographers – for the purpose of public access.

Others speak, characterizing the Perham Stream tract as a “Gateway” hike. Such a hike is one where those new to hiking may do so on fairly level terrain. Yet, this site offers long views into the high country, and the opportunity to visit streamside, forest, and meadow settings. In another sense of gateway, as a birding trail, the system affords seasoned hikers the chance to develop new skills for identifying birds. At least 60 different birds have been identified here, including those migrating here from Florida, the Caribbean, and even the northern reaches of South America. Perham Stream could be a gateway for identifying wildflowers, ferns, mosses, or signs of wildlife. In the course of my early morning hike, I did come across that flock of turkeys, and also the remains of bear scat that probably date to last fall.

We learn of plans to make the trail system all the more user-friendly by re-marking the trails, and publishing a new map. Officially the tract of land is known as the Perham Stream Birding Trail, but there is more than one single trail. A perimeter route forms a loop, while inner loops provide for shorter walks. Visitors may determine what distance and how much time on trail is suitable for them, and plan accordingly.

Carson Hinkley offers the assembled gathering, a parting word: “I want the public to able to enjoy this site forever.”

A Ceremonial Hike

The festivities concluded, there is a hike in store – the opportunity to walk the perimeter route, as I did early in the morning. There is one difference. The route will be counter-clockwise, starting with by the site of the former East Madrid Post Office, and continuing into the meadows and forest beyond. Why not hike the loop again? I am all in – and I am glad that I am, for there are discoveries yet to be made.

I shall discover a trailside stand of white lady slippers that I overlooked on my earlier hike. Rainy weather prompts me to look for the short-range view, as well as the long. Attuned now to look down as well as up and out, I soon spy more lady slippers – these are pink. My gaze lifts upward and outward, too, as rainclouds come and go, the cloud cover rises and only to drift back down again, teasing me with partial views of the surrounding peaks. For a moment I glimpse Mt. Abraham’s north and middle peaks, and a bit of the high rock field between the two. Prominent Lone Mountain, crossed by the Appalachian Trail, with a pyramid profile best seen from this very intervale reaches into the cloud cover north of Mt. Abraham. Farmer Mountain looms in the foreground of the Mt. Abraham Range.

The lookout points – for the Saddleback Range, and at Cow Point – offer slightly different views than they offered only a hour ago, as clouds shift, mist slips by, returns, dissipates; and rain showers come and go. One person discovers wild strawberries growing in a meadow. There is much sharing of the history of this settlement, once home to a few hundred people. A few relics remain, here and there along the pathway among them an old Ford Model T converted into a farm tractor, resting in the undergrowth.

Have you visited Perham Stream? The system is open all year round. It is open day and night. Do come here to view the night sky on a starry night, Milky Way bright and trailing off into the heavens. Perhaps the Perham Stream Trail could be your gateway to your own hiking tradition – one to which you may enjoin your family, or a group of friends. You may find this one trail system so accessible, so compelling, that you decide to come here season after season, year after year. That is what has happened for me.

I hope to see you on trail!

– Doug Dunlap

Perham Stream Trailhead is located at 553 East Madrid Road, Madrid, Trails are open year-round, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. No fee. Donations are welcomed to defray costs of trail maintenance.

High Peaks Alliance information, and to volunteer: highpeaksalliance.org

Doug Dunlap is the author of six books on the Maine outdoors. He is a Registered Maine Guide, and member of the High Peaks Alliance.