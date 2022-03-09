Former assistant district attorney pleads guilty to tampering with documents

FARMINGTON – A former assistant district attorney for the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office pleaded guilty to tampering with documents in federal district court yesterday, as part of an arranged plea.

Kayla Alves, 36 of Farmington, was one of a dozen individuals charged last year as part of a federal investigation into a purported marijuana growing operation. While others have been charged with felony drug, money laundering, bank fraud, tampering and tax evasion charges, Alves was alleged to have informed a former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy that investigators were looking into his activities, and then deleted text messages between herself and the deputy.

On Tuesday, Alves pleaded guilty to tampering with documents, relating to the deletion of text messages between herself and the former deputy, Bradley Scovil, “with the intent to impair the integrity and availability of those messages for use in a federal criminal grand jury investigation,” per the United States Attorney’s charge.

According to the government, Alves was working as an assistant district attorney in Franklin County in November 2019, when Scovil left the employ of the FCSO. Scovil, who was Alves’ neighbor, reportedly falsely told Alves that he was working with others to manufacture and distribute CBD products when he was in fact working with a marijuana growing and distribution operation that was under federal investigation.

Scovil repeatedly asked Alves to determine if he and his colleagues were under investigation, per the document, It cited an example from April 8, 2020 in which Scovil sent a message which said: “Would you know if I was being investigated by mdea or the state? I had someone follow me today from work, to the car wash, to the bank, and then back to work. It was a state vehicle because the plate didn’t come back on file …”

According to that same document, Alves responded, in part: “I wouldn’t have any idea if you’re being investigated, especially now since I’m working from home. If I hear anything I’ll let you know[.]”

According to the government, on July 8, 2020, Alves learned that Scovil was under investigation and informed Scovil. Alves and Scovil had been communicating via text messaging, according to the government, and after the FBI seized Alves’ phone on July 22, 2020, they determined that those messages had been deleted.

While the charge of tampering with documents carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison, the arranged plea includes a number of joint recommendations for the court to consider which would reduce the potential sentence, including that Alves has accepted responsibility and has no criminal history.

As part of the agreement, Alves waived her right to appeal the guilty plea and any sentence that does not exceed 6 months. According to the agreement, the government’s sentencing recommendation will not exceed 6 months. Alves attorney, Walter McKee, would be able to argue for a lesser sentence at the hearing.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet for Alves’ case.