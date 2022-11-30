Former state Rep. Tina Riley appointed to RSU 73 board

JAY – On Monday night, the Jay Select Board appointed former state Representative Tina Riley to serve on the RSU 73 school board. The position was previously held by former board member J. Lynn Ouellette, but due to her recent resignation the position will be filled by Riley until the April 25, 2023 election.

The candidates who expressed interest in the position were asked to form responses to the questions “Why are you interested in the position?” and “What do you bring to the table that makes you a strong candidate?”

In Riley’s response, she wrote that she was interested in filling the position because she is the daughter of a middle school teacher and principal, and she has an appreciation for teachers, students, and the public school system.

“I am available and able now to do a little more than just say thanks, and this seems like a meaningful way to give something back,” Riley wrote.

The board also voted 4-0 to increase the base pay amounts for firefighters by $1.05 when minimum wage increases on January 1, 2023. Chief of the Jay Fire Rescue Department Mike Booker stated that he had not budgeted for the pay increase.

Booker also expressed concern regarding their mutual aid agreement with Livermore Falls. The Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department is currently without a chief, and they have a limited number of firefighters. The number of calls, types of calls, and cost to the department is beyond what typical mutual aid would be if Jay were providing it to another town with a better staffed department.

The Jay Fire Department has responded to 45 Livermore Falls calls since January 1, and Booker believes that they only would have needed to respond to nine of them if the Livermore Falls department was staffed. Booker estimated that the cost of responding to Livermore Falls calls since July 1 is between $1,000-$1,200 just in payroll.

Jay has responded to 364 calls since January 1, and Booker expects the total number of calls to reach 400 by the end of the year. He also stated that the department is not currently responding to medical calls.

“I foresee us being extremely busy this winter,” Booker said.

The board expressed interest in forming a subcommittee with Livermore and Livermore Falls to find out what their future plans are regarding mutual aid, and to discuss the possibility of Livermore Falls reimbursing the Jay and Livermore Fire Departments for the calls those departments are responding to.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available online at mtbluetv.org