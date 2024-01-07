/

Foster Tech recognizes students for outstanding work

2 mins read

FARMINGTON – The Foster Career and Technical Education Center in Farmington recently held their Program Recognition days and recognized students from the blue and gold day programs. Foster CTE is happy to recognize the following students for their outstanding work and attitude.

Foster Tech – Blue Day. First row, left to right: Ayda Menengas, Lexi Visuano, Sophie Frace, Larrie Minoty, Daniel Jamison, Kenzi Jo Richards. Second row, left to right: Dezariah Rose, Issac Chick, Jullian Merrill, Colby Gatcomb, Hunter Frey. Third row, left to right: Riley Rainville, Bree Griffin, Matthew Boynton, Tyler Turner, Cameron Medrano. Not in photo: Dalten Huff, Eli Moffet.

 

Foster Tech – Gold Day. First row, left to right, Angie Chavaree-Woodward, Levi Herman, Cole Baker, Chloe Roberts, Warren Allen, Brielle Tinker. Second row, left to right, Kharlie Turner, Autumn Hensley, Gracie Feeney, Tavish Campbell, Hunter Beach. Third row, left to right,
Emma Caudell, Philip Yeaton, Makayla Fitch, Joselyn Smith, Kaylie Estabrook, Nathan Curtis. Not in photo: Kylie Mullen, Owen Heseltine.

 

Foster CTE Center is a regional Career and Technical Education center offering a wide variety of programs to all students. These unique and challenging programs present students with the opportunity to gain technical skills, national certifications and college credits all at the same time. Foster CTE Center serves students from Spruce Mountain High School, Mt. Abram High School, Rangeley Lakes Regional School and Mt. Blue High School.

