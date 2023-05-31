Foster Tech students participate in NASA-funded aerospace program

FARMINGTON – The Pre-Engineering program at the Foster CTE Center collaborated with an international space company for a first-of-its-kind 3D Smart Rocket, which was unveiled on May 25.

The Foster CTE Center students were among just 34 students across the state who were involved with this project. It was part of a NASA-funded Maine K-12 Space STEM program designed to support Maine’s growing aerospace industry by educating youth.

Organizations including Educate Maine, the Maine Space Grant Consortium, and MaxIQ Space worked together to facilitate this project and its launch at the Bangor Learning Center of Maine in Bangor.

The Farmington-based program has built a partnership with MaxIQ, a space company based in South Africa that specializes in student space programs.

“MaxIQ has facilitated a bunch of rich experiences for students,” Jake Bogar, instructor of the Pre-Engineering program, said.

With MaxIQ, the students have performed several high-altitude balloon (HAB) launches and real rocket engine tests, created a STEM curriculum, and made a 3D printed model rocket system that allows students to model and simulate their rocket launch using software and then actually launch the rocket and analyze the data from onboard sensors.

HAB projects have investigated water-saturated white pine in high-altitude and low-pressure environments and explored solar cell performance. They utilized wood fiberboard insulation donated by HP Timber in Madison. All of this research and environmental data was used to provide the students with an understanding of the nature of the stratosphere.

Students in their second year of the Pre-Engineering program designed and built a portable wind tunnel in order to understand the relationship between drag forces in their rocket and wind speed, using a leaf blower to power the tunnel.

“Students’ eyes have really been opened to the future opportunities in Maine’s developing new space industry,” Bogar said.

“Maine has an early-mover advantage in the space race for talent and skills,” Judi Sandrock, co-founder of MaxIQ Space, said. “We believe that Maine is well-positioned to train its young people to meet the urgent need for a space-savvy workforce, and that these immersive experiences have the ability to inspire a new generation of innovators, explorers, and scientists who will drive the future of space exploration.”

Last year, Bogar’s students drafted a plan for the Maine Space Complex that was recently published. “It is a vision for how to move Maine’s space industry forward using our unique state assets like the retired Loring and Brunswick bases, research at USM and UMO, a southern-facing coastline that supports polar orbits, and our state’s bright and innovative current and next-generation of students,” Bogar said, outlining the possibilities for Maine students to have a future in the space industry.