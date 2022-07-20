FOWL warns boaters to keep away from buoy in Wilson Lake

WILTON – Boaters are being asked to keep their distance from the red buoy in Wilson Lake. The buoy is an important part of a research project that is providing data important to the lake’s wellbeing.

Holly Windle, Secretary of the Friends of Wilson Lake, shared their concerns about boaters coming too close to the research buoy. In the midst of the celebrations over the busy Fourth of July weekend, some people were noticed tying up to the buoy. Unknown to these curious boaters, the buoy is attached to sensitive underwater gauges that are part of a University of Maine Farmington long term research project.

“Interfering with the buoy or careless treatment of its lines might damage the equipment that lies below. So please give that red buoy a wide berth,” Windle said.

The buoy has been at the deepest part of the lake for four years now.

Rob Lively, former president of FOWL, who has been involved with the project since its start, explained the purpose of the buoy. It allows UMF scientists to track the temperatures of the lake water and conclude whether it is growing warmer due to climate change. The data also makes it possible to gauge how quickly the water is changing temperature. They also track the amount of dissolved oxygen in the water, which is important to the health of the cold water fish who inhabit Wilson Lake.

The FOWL Newsletter, found on their website, shared some of the findings of the research in their October 2021 newsletter.

As seen in the drawing, the buoy is connected to three lines, one of which has five temperature sensors and five dissolved oxygen sensors at different depths. These sensors make recordings everyday, every 30 minutes. UMF Professors Julia Daly and Rachel Hovel, along with their students, collect and interpret the data. They also take care of maintaining the equipment.

“The project shows the wonderful relationship that can exist between UMF and local organizations,” Lively said. “In this case it is mutually beneficial for UMF faculty and students, and for FOWL, our local lake association…”

In Lively’s words, the association’s mission is “to preserve and protect the aesthetic qualities, the recreational value, and the purity of the water of Wilson Lake in Wilton and its watershed.” He believes the goals of this research project are in line with FOWL’s mission and demonstrates the benefits that can come from UMF and the community working together.