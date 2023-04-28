Franklin Cardiology celebrates opening of new clinic space at Franklin Medical Arts Center

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital celebrated the opening of the new office space for the Cardiology Clinic on Tuesday. The new office space, in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Health Commons, offers a spacious and comfortable facility for patients seeking ongoing care for cardiovascular conditions.

Hospital administrators and clinic providers celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and an open house.

Previously, the cardiology clinic was located inside Franklin Memorial Hospital. The redesigned clinic in the Medical Arts Center is the best space available for the practice, Christopher Bailey, Director of Cardiology and Radiology, said.

The space in the Medical Arts Center was used for office space in the past. Last fall, construction began to rebuild and renovate the space for the cardiology practice. With four examination rooms and additional office space for the providers and nurses in the practice, FMH hopes to expand access over the next year.

Franklin Cardiology offers support for adults with a new diagnosis of a heart condition, along with those with chronic heart conditions. Patients can receive cardiovascular care including medication adjustments, testing, and pacemaker evaluations, and preventive care such as lifestyle management and risk assessments. The patient care staff includes a nurse practitioner who works alongside cardiologists affiliated with Maine Medical Partners Cardiology.

In addition, the cardiology practice offers a medically supervised cardiac rehabilitation program for those who have experienced a major heart event such as a heart attack or heart surgery. This program walks patients through recovery and rehabilitation with a team of nurses, respiratory therapists, and other healthcare providers to help safely regain strength and reduce the risk of future heart problems.

Franklin Cardiology is open five days a week and offers monthly telehealth consultations with an electrophysiologist and quarterly clinics for devices, such as pacemakers.

The cardiology practice is not for acute conditions and medical emergencies, but provides local access to ongoing cardiovascular care.

The Cardiology Clinic is located on the ground floor of the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center at 181 Franklin Health Commons in Farmington. Patients should enter Franklin Memorial Hospital’s main roadway and then take an immediate left and follow the signs to the medical arts center.