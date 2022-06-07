Franklin County Adult Education graduates 20 students

FARMINGTON – Crystal blue skies and white tents greeted graduates and family members at the Franklin County Adult Education Graduation ceremony on June 2 at the Narrow Gauge Drive-In. 20 students completed multiple tests to achieve their HiSET or worked long hours to gain their adult education diploma. Each one was celebrated at the event with anecdotal stories about their adult education experience.

June Clark and Elisha Rackliffe shared their thoughts with their fellow graduates. Clark told students to carry their gratitude forward, while Rackliffe discussed how the adult education staff had become a part of his family. Natasha Parker, a College Transitions student, was a guest speaker at the event. She talked about how a few minutes of career counseling changed her college aspirations and her life goals.

Maggie Scholl, ELA instructor presented Grace Bubier and June Clark with Adult Education National Honor Society cords in recognition for their positive attitude and hard work. Superintendent Christian Elkington awarded the diplomas to students.

Graduates included:

Michael Austin, Rebeka Bradley, Grace Bubier, June Clark, Carrieanne Crockett, Trey Dufour, Gena Elliott-Provencher, Sophie Fahnley, Jacob Gross, Remy Hiltz, Sean Lakin, Kern Manning, Dana Paradis, Austin Pepin, Elisha Rackliffe, Brayden Richards, Kirk Smith, Kade Sweenhart, and Haylee Toth.

Franklin County Adult and Community Education provides academic classes and support programs as well as training and enrichment classes for RSU 9, MSAD 58, and RSU 78 school districts. Summer school will start July 6. To register, call 207-778-3460.